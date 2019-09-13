Affordable access to insulin is an issue that has caused headlines here in Minnesota and across the nation. Dozens of constituents have contacted me, making the case for their preferred solution to this very real and serious problem that impacts countless Minnesotans.
Instead of pointing the finger at one another or using the insulin issue as a political cudgel, we should focus on real and available solutions that can provide relief for folks that may be in need.
That's why I wanted to take time this week to share with you several options available for those in need.
Last month, Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced that they will offer insulin coverage to thousands of members with a $0 co-pay beginning on January 1, 2020.
In a news release, Blue Cross and Blue Shield specified that last week's announcement applies to Tier 1 and Tier 2 insulin options as a covered benefit for plans offered to individuals and families both on and off MNsure, small employers, and most large employers.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield's announcement followed news that beginning next year, Medica will cap out of pocket costs for insulin at $25 for people enrolled in one of their health plans through either the individual market or through employer coverage. The cap would apply before the deductible, so people who have not yet reached their deductible will still pay no more than $25.
The new cap will not increase premiums.
UCare will also be capping insulin costs at $25.
In addition to encouraging developments from UCare, Medica, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield, I encourage folks to check out the National Diabetes Volunteer Leadership Council's website or other diabetes community advocates to learn about additional options. These resources share tips on how to reduce out-of-pocket insulin costs.
Furthermore, lower-cost insulin is generally available at local retail pharmacies through programs like GoodRx, InsideRx, and Blink Health.
I also encourage folks to get in touch with their diabetes care team if they have any further questions or concerns regarding insulin accessibility as providers may be able to help bridge short-term insulin gaps.
Finally, I wanted to briefly touch on Democrats' plan to host a "mini-session" in Winona during the first week of October. Without much of an agenda and with no intention on holding hearings on the extremely serious issues plaguing the Department of Human Services, I am concerned that the "mini-session" will be an unnecessary cost for Minnesota taxpayers.
In closing, please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions regarding insulin availability. As you can see there are several options available for folks and I am happy to help you or someone you know get access to the proper resources.