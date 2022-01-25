The 14th Amendment, ratified July 9th, 1868, to our Constitution states, … “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws...”
The 15h Amendment, ratified February 1870, states, “Section 1. The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. Section 2. The Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
“The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed in response to almost a century of continued voting discrimination. Intended to be enacted for only for a 5 year period it was renewed with strong bipartisan majorities during Republican administrations in 1970 (Nixon), 1975 (Ford), 1982 (Reagan) and 2006 (Bush). On each occasion, Congress recognized that while selecting a candidate to vote for is a political choice, the act of voting itself is fundamentally American, a quintessential right that must be protected for all citizens.”
On July 25, 2013 the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision in the case of Shelby County v. Holder that Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional because it imposed, “current burdens that are no longer responsive to the current conditions in the voting districts in question. Although the constraints this section places on specific states made sense in the 1960s and 1970s, they do not any longer and now represent an unconstitutional violation of the power to regulate elections that the Constitution reserves for the states.” The 10th Amendment and Article 4 of the Constitution were used as justification for repealing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The majority opinion of conservative Supreme Court Justices nullified preclearance by which any state change to its voter laws had to be cleared through the Federal Government. In the dissenting opinion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stated, “Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Now after Trump’s Big Lie of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Election 19 states, mostly with Republican majorities, have passed restrictive voting legislation which include: limiting the number, location or availability of mail drop boxes; expanding voter purges or risk faulty voter purges, increase barriers for voters with disabilities: restrict assistance in returning a voter’s mail ballot; eliminate or limit sending mail ballots to voters who do not specifically request them; making it harder to remain on absentee voting lists, shortening the window to apply for a mail ballot and shortening the deadline to deliver a mail ballot. We are now seeing what happens when voting regulations and procedures are left up to individual states.
I have served as an election judge several different times and our system of verifying one person one vote and confirming the paper print outs match the ballots cast along with no internet connections on our voting machines gives me confidence Minnesota’s elections are fair and representative of the voters. Our country is named the United States of America not the Separate States of America doesn’t it make commonsense that we should expect uniform voting laws throughout this nation especially in national elections? Elected politicians that support more restrictive voting regulations should be voted out of office I think. What do you think?