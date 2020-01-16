When the United States goes to war, Faribault goes to war. The effects of mass violence are felt with their full force in the hearts, bodies, and minds of our citizenry. As such, we all make individual moral judgements about how war affects our worldview. Faribault is not a passive participant in international conflict.
I take you to Würzburg, Germany. The date is March 16, 1945. Würzburg was a town of civilians; it did not serve an important military purpose to Nazi Germany, but was prepared to be a target of the Allied forces as they closed in on Adolf Hitler. As the sun went down on that spring day, a siren began to wail across the city; a common sound at this point in the war. This time, as families crowded into cellars and basements, it was not a false alarm.
In just nineteen minutes, nearly 90% of the city was incinerated or destroyed by British bombers. 5,000 people died, and 100,000 were left without a home; suddenly, the lucky ones were refugees. When peace was declared, Würzburg became part of the American occupation zone.
Two years later, Brigadier General Lewis C. Beebe, a resident of Faribault and veteran of both world wars, was appointed U.S. Post Commander of the Würzburg Zone. He and his wife, Dorothy, arrived in the still-suffering city. After taking in the despair of the masses, Dorothy wrote home to her friend--Dagmar Engberg--and was resolved to take action.
“In order to have a peace-loving, world-minded Germany,” Dorothy said, “we must see that these children survive with a few seeds of fundamental democratic principles. A helping hand to your neighbor when he is down is one of these.”
Back in Faribault, Dagmar Engberg got to work. She distributed Dorothy’s message of compassion across the city. This, in itself was controversial; America would never recover the lives destroyed by war with the Nazis. For many, the civilian populations of enemy countries and the destructive ideologies that represented them were indistinguishable. Amidst the opposition, Dagmar was able to foster enough empathy to do something incredible.
Donated necessities came pouring into Mrs. Engberg’s basement; all boxed up and shipped to the suffering German populace. Faribault was among 35 towns across America which contributed to the relief effort, but ⅓ of the life-changing gifts came from Faribault.
In Germany, Dorothy Beebe watched as the citizens of Würzburg were being married in new suits, walking around town with new shoes, or presenting their children with new pajamas. Previously foes, Würzburg and Faribault declared themselves sister cities--family.
Our relationship with Würzburg required Faribault to confront the fact that the Allied forces were responsible for those nineteen minutes of carnage. It made us look our previous enemies in the eyes and call them friends. The relief packages had printed, plain as day, that these blankets were from Faribault. These shoes, from Faribault. This food, from Faribault. This olive branch, from Faribault. This compassion came from Faribault.