"Close scrutiny will show that most 'crisis situations' are opportunities to either advance, or stay where you are." — Maxwell Maltz
“Crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think." — Jawaharlal Nehru
Cascading crisis
Near the end of his inaugural address, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. listed six items that require our immediate attention. The six items he mentioned were: the virus, climate change, growing inequality, racism, America’s global standing and an attack on truth and democracy.
The president labeled the six items “Cascading crises.” As I thought of his label, I visualized six earthen dikes. During the past four years, these dikes had begun to crack. During the past four years, the administration did nothing to repair those dikes. Now, we are faced with dikes that are failing and the ramifications are beginning to pour down upon us.
It’s my intention in what follows to define and describe as briefly and as best as I can each individual crisis. I’m doing this because the president’s words appeared and disappeared so quickly.
In case you don’t remember his words, President Biden said, “Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways, but the fact is we face them all at once. We will be judged – you and I – by how we resolve these cascading crisis of our era.”
The virus
President Biden’s first Executive Order was the requirement to wear masks in federal buildings. In addition he created a White House position with the hope of improving the government’s response to the virus.
Beyond that he rejoined the World Health Organization saying “We have to coordinate with other countries.”
Though he couldn’t require the wearing of masks by all Americans in all stations, he politely asked all of us to wear masks for the next 100 days.
Climate change
President Biden signed two executive orders: 1) he recommitted us to the Paris Climate Agreement and 2) he reversed the previous administration’s hostility toward environmental regulations.
Let’s face it and agree that reversing the previous administration’s hostility toward the environment was significant; however, most scientists would agree that the world needs much more emphasis and action in curbing the use of greenhouse gases.
Growing inequality
In an article on this matter, the "New York Times" stated, “President Biden extended moratoriums on evictions and student-loan payments.”
Racism
He also ordered federal agencies to root out racially unequal policies. In the New York Times article, columnist Jim Tankersley wrote, “We have great evidence from economists that tearing down barriers to advancement for men of color and women of all races fueled huge amounts of growth in the United States in decades past.”
The president also attempted to eliminate several of Trump’s anti-immigration policies. In doing so, I am confident this newly elected president realized that some of these changes would require congressional legislation.
American’s global standing
With the intent of improving the United States’ image around the world, President Biden repealed, immediately, the so-called Muslim travel ban. Once again passport holders from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would be permitted to enter the United States.
An attack on truth and democracy
In his inaugural address President Joe R. Biden repeatedly stressed the importance of truth. He criticized the concept of “lies told for power and for profit.” Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, at her first White House briefing said, “There will be moments when we disagree … But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people.”
Signing off…
Journalist Jim Newell said of this inaugural address, “Biden is not likely to erase the country’s political divisions, but he has laid out an agenda with ‘tangible, deliverable items to make lives better’.”
Of this inaugural address Eric Levitz of "New York" magazine wrote, “He does not seek the unity all Americans, only that for ‘enough of us’ to drag the rest toward justice.
It was Abraham Lincoln who wrote, "I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts."