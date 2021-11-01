Why do conflicts happen? What is the reason? Think of the last conflict you faced. Did it end peacefully? Did everybody feel closure and resolution?
Conflict is a strange thing. Sometimes it happens because there is a direct catalyst that drives it, and other times there is no clear reason for conflict to take place at all. There is not much of a method for predicting when it will happen, nor what the outcome will be- because it involves more than one person, and you can only control your part in it, and your reaction to the other individual’s feelings, words and actions.
I am a strong believer that conflict can have positive elements, can guide you in learning about the person on the other end of the issue, and can lead to a better relationship after it has been dealt with. These are the opportunities in conflict, but going through it can be harrowing, exhausting and can sometimes lead to a breakdown of a relationship.
Issues that lead to a conflict can be varied and numerous. It may stem from something said, an action taken, unresolved frustrations or allowing difficult feelings to fester until they boil over. Some relationships suffer from similar conflicts happening repeatedly with no positive outcome, no change in behavior and no progress in working with the other individual. This happens for a variety of reasons, but typically boils down to an inability or unwillingness to be self-aware or to seek any empathy toward the other person. If this is the case, there may be a likelihood of conflict with several people in your life over time. This is a key trait to focus on and seek improvement, because it can often lead to alienation and exhaustion of others, rather than learning about yourself and strengthening relationships in your life.
When conflict occurs it is because two or more people are looking at a happening in different ways. Oftentimes the best first step when this takes place is to consider a “time out.” Remove yourself from the situation if tensions are high, or if you are struggling to think clearly. When anger is at the forefront, things can be said and done that may be irreversible or harmful.
After you have time to breathe in to a conflict and consider why it happened, it’s time to dig deeper. Could you have done something better? Are you acting in a reasonable way, or are you so upset you may be intentionally trying to make the other person feel badly? Do you feel strongly about your stance? Can you see how the other person may have been looking at things? Is the conflict worth resolving so you can preserve the relationship?
After some time, communicate with the other person. Conflicts don’t go away on their own if they are somewhat sizable. Talking directly with the other person is the only way to understand how they feel, to share how you feel and to find common ground, agree to disagree, or decide how to conclude that conflict so it doesn’t fester and doesn’t arise again.
In every relationship, there are other keys to success that I believe can create the most comfort between two people.
First, choose your battles wisely. Understand that some differing opinions are just that, and not a sign of anything more. It is healthy for two people to look at things in their own unique way without it being an element that can harm the relationship.
Second, forgive yourself and the other person if they don’t handle each conflict in an ideal way, but seek to improve upon the handing of conflicts as time passes, and consider it a red flag if the same conflict rears its ugly head time and time again. At this point, somebody is likely just trying to pick a fight. Conflict may be their comfort zone, but it shouldn’t be yours.
Last, use your own tools and be genuine, confident and intentional about how you handle and respond to conflict. This is the only way to learn from it, to preserve the relationship with the other person, and to care for yourself. There is nothing that can make us better, more productive people than if we care for ourselves and for others.