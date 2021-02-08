Rachel Carson is best known for her final book "Silent Spring." This book caused quite a stir when it was published. Carson received public praise and endured much criticism and vilification by the influential people of her day. You see, she had taken on the pesticide industry and the lasting effects of their bestselling product, DDT, on the environment.
The environment was not a concern of the general public or even the scientific community in 1962. "Silent Spring" brought the words "environment, toxin and carcinogen" to the public in a way they had never understood before.
Many soldiers did not contract malaria due to wartime spraying of DDT on numerous tropical islands by the military. DDT killed multiple insect species, including the anopheles mosquito, which is a vector for malaria. With many of the technological marvels resulting from World War II, the prevalent belief was that humanity could manipulate biology, chemistry and physics to make the world a better place. Carson pointed out that Mother Nature was not always in agreement with that argument.
It is essential to understand that Carson was not a toxicologist or a chemist. She did have a master’s degree in biology, so she could certainly understand the science of DDT. Because Carson was a writer and a scientist, this combination of abilities proved to be a considerable advantage when tackling a complicated subject like the environmental effects of DDT.
She began writing stories and articles at the age of 10. By the time she reached midlife, she had published three books: "Under the Sea Wind" (1941), "The Sea Around Us" (1951), which was on the New York Times Best Seller list for 86 weeks, and "The Edge of the Sea" (1955) and a multitude of articles and stories.
Before becoming a full-time writer, Carson had worked for the US Department of Fish and Wildlife (or the US Bureau of Fisheries as it was known when she started her government employment). She had many writing duties as well as data collection and analysis projects that she conducted.
She had briefly considered writing about DDT at the end of the war. She even submitted a proposal to Reader's Digest about the subject, and they were not supportive of the project. They considered it too depressing and complicated for their readers. Carson accepted their decision and continued writing about the ocean and the many creatures that live there.
Carson may never have written "Silent Spring," except for a single event that happened. In 1958, she received a letter from a friend in Massachusetts, who described the absence of songbirds in the trees and the birds dropping dead from the branches. Her friend blamed the popular pesticide DDT for these events.
Carson decided to investigate this for her friend, and the more she researched the more concerned she became about the unintended consequences of using DDT. This organochlorinated pesticide not only appears in the food chain of creatures consuming mosquitoes, but it ultimately ends up in humans. Even today, decades after the banning of DDT in the United States and most of the world, DDT can still be found in newborn children's cord blood. Cancer can be a consequence. It is unknown how long DDT will persist in the environment since nothing natural will break the chemical down. If this sounds controversial now, think of how controversial it was in 1962.
Rachel Carson died in 1964 from the effects of metastasized breast cancer. She had discovered a lump in her breast about the time "Silent Spring" was published. Carson kept this development a secret so that her health condition would not affect her book's message. She often wore a wig when being interviewed or testifying before congressional committees to hide her hair loss due to the radiation treatments.
Her book is truly a landmark of the 20th century in the field of environmental science. The Environmental Protection Agency, created after "Silent Spring" was published, eventually banned the use of DDT and other organochlorinated pesticides. Would Rachel Carson have written her book if her friend didn't write the letter in 1958? We will never know for sure.