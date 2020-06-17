When Tim O’Brien tried to leave behind Worthington, Minnesota, the community where he lived his formative years, and later the Vietnam War, it was to try to forget both.
Fast forward 50 years later and we have "Dad’s Maybe Book," O’Brien’s homage to his sons Timmy and Tad and advice he hopes to leave behind for when he’s no longer around to mentor them.
O’Brien, who did not become a father until well into his fifties, anticipates a sense of loss by not being able to experience key events in his sons’ lives. This book imagines what those events may be, and how he can fill those voids before they happen.
While this is by no means a war memoir, the Vietnam War has crept into O’Brien’s latest book in a huge way. While his deployment was but a year, the impact was immeasurable on his experiences and how he later dealt with life. O’Brien also takes a hard look at the work of Ernest Hemingway, a literary mentor, and assesses Hemingway’s fiction through the lens of a soldier who saw war firsthand.
Probably most remarkable is how O’Brien envisions the losses his sons will feel later in life.
“There will come a Christmas Eve, maybe in five years, maybe in twenty-five, when I won’t be here to look after you, and I guess that’s why I’m writing these things down. Not just to offer advice, but to give you the voice of your father.”
O’Brien also offers some helpful insights into the writer’s craft.
“The essential object of fiction is not to explain. Explanation narrows. Explanation fixes. Explanation dissolves mystery. Explanation imposes artificial, arrogant order on human contradictions between fact and fact. The essential object of fiction is to embrace and widen and deepen all that is unknown and unknowable – who we are, why we are – and to offer us late-night company as we lie awake pondering our universal journey down the birth canal, and out into the light, and then toward the grave.”
Luckily, O’Brien has the introspection to be able to anticipate what life will be like for his sons when he is gone, when he may well not be there to hold his own grandchildren. And yet, by waiting, perhaps he is better able to appreciate his sons and how they have helped him overcome the horrors of war and discover the joys of life.