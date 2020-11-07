President Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863. “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States…to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens.”
It’s not surprising, with that 157-year history, that when you google November, giving thanks comes up in a search.
Lincoln ends his proclamation by making reference to the past year. Like our reality, the United States was deeply divided — in fact it was much worse, as it was at the height of the Civil War.
Lincoln commends, “to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation.”
Lincoln’s words are a prescription for a broken nation. He identifies something all can agree upon. He identifies the bounties of this United States, the “fruitful fields and healthful skies.”
Living with gratitude to the Almighty God and his mercy, is his unspoken answer to a chaotic and broken time.
Doesn’t this fit well into our situation today? We are a divided nation living with the reality of racial injustice and COVID, layered with an almost 50/50 political divide in regard to the appropriate steps forward for this nation. The divide has us sitting in wait to determine who will be our president for the next four years.
Just as Lincoln reminds us in making Thanksgiving Day a national holiday, living thankful lives is something we can all agree upon and can do. Just as he asked of God in 1863, we too, ask God to restore our country “to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and union.”
May the blessings and mercy of God we see all around us, and our gratitude for them, be a small step to a wholeness that heals our nation.