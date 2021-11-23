Best wishes to all for a blessed Thanksgiving! It is my hope that there will be many memories made with friends and family who are gathering once again.
Buckham West is bursting with holiday events to talk about including our Christmas Pop-Up Shoppe, the Holiday Bake Sale and the annual Hometown Holiday. Please mark your calendars for these upcoming activities which are described below.
Pop-Up Shoppe
Our “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” opens Saturday, Nov. 27 with an incredible variety of items for purchase! In our shop you will find brand new items including home décor, winter wear, toys, tools and jewelry. Plus, we have a host of handmade, artisan quality, items like scarves, jewelry, blankets, and custom artwork. We have lots items for shoppers to purchase for themselves or to give as a gift.
We also will have a section priced “just right” for youngsters to shop for a special grown up in their life. You will find ornaments, jewelry, tools, and many more things to pick from. Plus, we can help get it wrapped, so it will remain a secret! Bring your child, grandchild or other youngster to the “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” and let them pick out a gift all on their own for mom or dad, teacher or grandparent.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West which is located at 19 Division St. W. The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Then the shop will be open again on Monday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final day to shop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Don’t miss out!
Holiday Bake Sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to donate either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Santa comes to the Buckham Center
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities.
As our part of the Hometown Holiday, Buckham West will have holiday music by Martha Brown in the Commons area of our building beginning at 5:30 p.m. We invite our members and others from the community to pull up a chair and get in the holiday spirit by joining us at the Buckham Center! This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Tax benefits
With just five weeks left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit.
Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
What could be more fun than to spend the holidays at a Toy Museum? Join us as we take a visit to The Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City, KS.
• Note date change! Thursday, Dec. 9 at New River Gorge National Park: America’s Newest National Park
In December 2020, this 73,000-acre slice of paradise, encompassing a whitewater river, limestone cliffs and deep canyons, became the country’s newest national park. The lifeblood of the park is the New River, and despite its name it is believed to be one of the oldest rivers in the world. Join us as discover the breathtaking beauty of this park, and see for yourself why it is referred to as “Almost Heaven”!
Reminders
• Buckham West’s programs, coffee shop and Senior Dining will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. There will also be no Meals on Wheels delivery on either of those days. Fashions on Central will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but re-open on Friday, the 26 and Saturday, the 27.
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2022.
• The annual meeting of Buckham West will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
• Thanks to those individuals who supported us on Give to the Max Day. Thanks to your generosity, we raised $450 which will be used to support our programs and services.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.