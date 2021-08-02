This past weekend, I had two girlfriends visit me from Atlanta. Of course, I could not wait to show them Faribault's own art center, the Paradise Center for the Arts, and so I bought tickets to the Merlin play, "Present Laughter."
It was a way for me to share with them the wonderful acting talent that we have here in Minnesota. The next day, while visiting a nearby community, we stopped in to check out the are in the local gallery. The weekend was being shaped by these art experiences!
Before the play on that first evening, we had dinner at a local restaurant. The bartender is an artist who has taught at the PCA, and I asked her if she would consider doing a private class for my friends and I. The Wine and Wheel class has been incredibly popular, because it has a very lighthearted feel. There is no pressure to drink the wine, and there is no pressure to create a masterpiece. The joy comes from trying something new.
Suddenly our girls weekend, that had planned to be filled with cooking and shopping and lots of laughs, was being filled with art. I imagine that these memories will be ones that we will treasure forever.
For me, that is what art is all about.
No matter, the format, engaging in something creative alongside other people having the same experience, is a way to connect on a new level. Think about the last time you saw a moved or play or read a book that you really loved. If you're like me, the first thing you did was tell your friends and family about it. A shared creative experience has value in the conversations it starts and the emotions it brings to the surface.
Many people think of artists as solitary individuals. After all, most artists work alone creating. But I think that, even though they are working alon, they're always thinking of their audience. Who will see the painting? Who will read the book? Who will watch the play?
This energetic exchange of creativity happens long before the audience is engaged. If you know creative people, you will often hear them say that they need to create. The need to express themselves through their art is like an incessant child begging for attention. If ignored, it only grows louder and more impatient. Those of us in the audience are grateful.
I encourage you to take some time this summer to enjoy your local art centers. Go to the free concerts, take a class, patronize the theaters, and for goodness' sake, take along a friend or two. The memories will be priceless!