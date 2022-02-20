I was born and raised in the midwestern state of Michigan. I have many great memories of growing up and one of the best of those memories was when our family would take vacations from our home in the lower peninsula of Michigan to the beautiful upper peninsula.
To get there, we would have to cross the 5-mile-long stretch of water separating the two peninsulas called the straights of Mackinaw.
And spanning that wild and rough stretch of water is one of mechanical engineering’s wonders called the Mackinaw Bridge.
I remember as a kid the feeling of amazement and excitement as we approached this massive structure nicknamed the “Mighty Mack.”
As we began the long drive over, I would always get that tingling feeling of wonder and terror and excitement and fear in my stomach, especially when we reached the very center and looked down at the water hundreds of feet below. I will remember crossing that bridge my whole life.
Bridges are important. They are essential for getting around. Just about any direction we go in our city requires us to cross a bridge over a river or a stream.
The Bible tells us of a great chasm that exists between humanity and our creator. There is a gulf between God and people, and it’s a chasm we are responsible for because it is created by our sin.
Isaiah 59:2 says: “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear.”
Sin is falling short of God’s holy and perfect standard and Romans 3:23 says that we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. This chasm of sin is a breach so deep and so wide that we could not ever find a way across it.
You might think that sounds bad. Well, it is bad. Really bad. But the good news is God had a plan to fix it and that plan involved building a bridge.
God the Father reached out from His side and sent Jesus to build from our side. Jesus paid the toll and on the cross, with two boards and three nails, Jesus made the most amazing bridge.
Ephesians 2:8-9 from the Message translation of the Bible says: “Saving is all his idea, and all his work. All we do is trust him enough to let him do it.
It’s God’s gift from start to finish. We don’t play the major role. If we did, we’d probably go around bragging that we’d done the whole thing. No, we neither make nor save ourselves. God does both the making and saving.
God knew we would be hopelessly stuck on our side of this gulf and so even before we were born, He had a plan in place.
God, the Father reached across from one side. And Jesus built from our side. All we must do is have the faith to walk across it.