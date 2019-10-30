Upcycling with SucculentsJoin us on Thursday, Nov. 7 beginning at 1:30 p.m. for a fun project using glass “oui” yogurt jars and succulents. Participate by making your own creation, then take the ideas home for additional crafting on your own. There is a materials fee of $5 per person. This is a class for Buckham West members only and we ask you to please pre-register. Be prepared to get your hands a little dirty!
School Levy Info
Meeting Today
In order to provide an opportunity for our members and others to learn about the Faribault Public School’s upcoming levy vote, Buckham West has invited school leadership to give a presentation about the specifics of this vote. This program will be held in the new Buckham West conference room today, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.
The presentation at Buckham West will answer these questions and more:
• Where will the levy money go?
• What is the tax impact?
• How does Faribault compare to other districts?
• When and where will you go to vote?
This event is free and open to the community, with no pre-registration necessary.
Ready to accept
donations
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” is a new fundraiser scheduled for the 2019 holiday season, with all proceeds being used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. The pop-up shop will be located inside Buckham West and will open for one full week beginning in late Nov..
In order to stock the shop, we are now soliciting donations from Buckham West members, along with supportive community members. These donated items will then be priced, displayed and sold during the week long store operation. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants
• Handmade crafts and gifts for home or personal use
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 22nd. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Consider This
If you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, please consider a gift to our building expansion’s capital campaign. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
You would be benefiting Buckham West’s effort to pay off the existing construction loan and possibly receive a tax benefit. (Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.)
Cancelling flu shots
Due to a lack of vaccine at this time, Rice County Public Health has notified us that they are cancelling their second Flu Shot Clinic which was scheduled for Nov. 1 at Buckham West. For those that have not yet had their flu shot, please check in with a local pharmacy or your doctor’s office. It is suggested that you call in advance in order to make sure that they have vaccine in stock.
Membership
Scholarships
The membership incentive continues through the month of October for any new member. Any individual 50 years and older can join our organization for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for a special rate.
Can’t afford it this year? Don’t worry — because we have a scholarship program to help pay your dues. Please ask Mona for more information.
Current Buckham West members should watch the mail for their 2020 membership renewal form. It is tucked inside your Nov.-December newsletter.
Reminders:
• If you need something new for winter, check out Fashions on Central. They have a wide variety of clothing for men and women.
• Sign up has begun for Senior Dining’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19. There will be two seatings that day, one at 11:30am and the second one at 4:30pm. Call 332-7357 to add your name to the list.
• Need help choosing your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan for 2020? A trained health insurance counselor is available at Buckham West to help. Call 332-7357 for an appointment.
Upcoming Trips
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12 and 13. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 and senior perks on Player’s Card.
• New Trip! “Ripcord” at the Ives Auditorium, Bloomington on Wednesday, Nov. 20- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost is $72 including lunch, the performance and motorcoach transportation
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motorcoach transportation.