When most people think of arthritis, the knee and hip joints first come to mind. However, shoulder arthritis is the third most commonly affected joint and can be just as debilitating for patients.
The two bones that make up the shoulder joint are the shoulder blade (scapula) and the upper arm bone (humerus). A “ball and socket joint” is formed where these two bones join together. The end of each of these bones is covered by a shiny layer of cartilage, which allows for smooth joint motion with minimal friction.
Arthritis is the process where this layer of cartilage starts to soften and eventually thin, which can then lead to formation of cracks or holes in the cartilage. Over time, arthritis tends to get worse since cartilage cells are one of the few types of cells in the body that cannot regrow or regenerate. As the cartilage continues to break down, joint motion can become painful and limited. Arthritis tends to occur in older patients due to many years of “wear and tear” (degenerative arthritis), but can occur in patients of any age. Some of the factors that can lead to arthritis earlier in life include: history of significant shoulder injury or trauma, manual labor type work that requires heavy lifting, family history of arthritis, or patients that participate in powerlifting or bodybuilding.
The initial evaluation of a patient with shoulder pain will include a physical examination as well as X-rays of the shoulder. These simple and cheap X-rays are still the best initial imaging test to evaluate for the presence of arthritis. The most common symptoms of shoulder arthritis include: pain with movement of the shoulder, stiffness or decreased range of motion, and some patients; will notice the feeling of popping, clicking, or catching in the shoulder when attempting to move it. The end result is a decreased quality of life due to pain and limited function.
While there is no cure for arthritis, there are treatments that can help control and minimize the symptoms so that patients can maintain active lifestyles. Treatment starts with nonoperative management first. This includes activity modification (“avoid activities that cause pain”), physical therapy to strengthen the shoulder and back muscles, and anti-inflammatory medications (such as Advil or Aleve) to decrease pain. When these initial measures do not provide adequate pain relief, the next option to consider is a steroid injection into the shoulder joint. This can help reduce the inflammation inside the shoulder joint, and help provide excellent pain relief. However, since arthritis tends to get worse with time, the relief is usually only temporary and the pain and symptoms return.
When the injections are no longer providing lasting relief, surgery may need to be considered. In the case of shoulder arthritis, the most reliable surgical treatment is a shoulder replacement procedure. During this surgery, the damaged cartilage is removed and replaced with a combination of both metal and plastic to restore the smooth and painless motion of the shoulder joint. The primary goal of this procedure is to eliminate or decrease pain of the shoulder joint.
This replacement procedure comes in two varieties: an “anatomic” shoulder replacement or a “reverse” shoulder replacement. In a normal shoulder, the upper arm bone (humerus) contains the ball portion of the shoulder joint, while the socket part of the joint is on the shoulder blade bone (scapula). The “anatomic” shoulder replacement means that this normal ball and socket relationship is maintained, but this type replacement does require a healthy and normal rotator cuff to function. Therefore, an MRI of the shoulder is often obtained before for surgery to determine the status of the rotator cuff. However, if the rotator cuff is torn or unhealthy, then the reverse shoulder replacement option becomes necessary. The term “reverse” refers to the fact that the upper arm bone (humerus) now becomes the socket, and the shoulder blade bone (scapula) now becomes the new ball. This design allows the other shoulder muscles to compensate for the lack of a normal rotator cuff, and has been revolutionary in providing a surgical option for an extremely difficult problem that previously had no treatment solution.
Ultimately, every patient is unique. A thorough discussion between the patient and a healthcare provider is absolutely vital for obtaining full understanding of a patient’s desires, goals, and activity level so that shared decision making can be successfully achieved.