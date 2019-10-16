Faribault High School is off to an amazing start to our school year. The month of September flew by as students came back from summer vacation and were excited to start the school year.
We had an amazing homecoming week with many different activities, and hosted many alumni back into our building to talk with our students about the different careers that are available to them. It was a mixture of a great learning week along with amazing Falcon Pride. It all culminated with our homecoming parade on Friday afternoon. There was an amazing turn out for the parade and there were many happy faces along the parade route.
Raising the bar at FHS
This year we added another course to our Teacher Cadet Academy that we started last year. This academy was started in our FACS (Family and Consumer Science) department to immerse students into the career of teaching. This second course to the Teacher Cadet Academy sequence will have students spending more time in the classroom, but as teachers this time, learning what the life and job of a teacher is like from the other side.
This marks the third year of our Ninth Grade Academy. Over the course of the past three years, we have helped over 180 students be more successful in high school and have given them the skills and experiences that they need to further their learning. Our failure rates for Ninth Grade Academy students who failed one or more classes has dropped from 26% a few years ago to 6%. More students are gaining the skills that they need to be successful in high school and are making progress towards their high school diploma.
Students here are accomplishing great things every day. We are getting more students the help they need and are setting students up for success in their futures. We have seen our student engagement increase and our behavioral referrals have dropped significantly.
I am very proud to be the principal at Faribault High School. We take great pride when we say “We are Faribault!” We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished in our school over the past few years and are very excited for what we can do in the future.