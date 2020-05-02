As I wash my hands for the 14th time today and look for that face mask I know I put somewhere, I have to pause and contemplate once again how much has changed over the last few weeks. Few could have imagined at the start of 2020 all that would transpire or how quickly our world could be turned upside down. My how things have changed!
Change is inevitable in life and change comes to all of us whether we are prepared for it or not. Author Sam Chand, in his book “Leadership Pain,” talks about the fact that change always brings loss and loss always brings pain, but without change there cannot be growth. There is no growth without change. But it is so easy to get stuck in the loss and pain of change that we sometimes miss the opportunities it gives us to grow.
We have all had to make adjustments and deal with the changes COVID-19 has brought to our world. We have lost jobs and income. We have eliminated church services and gatherings. We have given up nights out at our favorite restaurant and a movie. We have postponed graduation parties and we have even lost the security of knowing there will always be a roll of toilet paper when needed. How do we move from all this loss to a place of growth?
The Bible teaches us in 1 Thessalonians 5 to “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances…” This command is great advice. When we are surrounded by loss and pain, the way forward is found in remembering all we still have to be thankful for. Happiness comes when we stop complaining about the troubles we have and offer thanks for the troubles we don’t have.
William Arthur Ward says, “Gratitude can transform common days into Thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
We may have to dig deep, but we can always mine treasures from the depths of life’s circumstances to be thankful for. Today I am thankful for the sun that is warming the spring air. I am thankful for our civic leaders who are agonizing over tough decisions that affect so many lives. I am thankful for our church members who are stopping by to drop off donations for those in need. I am thankful for the clerks and cashiers at the local grocery store who are there to make sure we have what we need. I am thankful for the nurses and doctors who care for the sick and hurting. And I am thankful for our family pet, Murphy, who still curls up at my feet each night and falls asleep completely oblivious to the craziness all around.
We all get 24 hours to live today. That’s 1,440 minutes or 86,400 seconds that we choose what to do with. I hope we will all use a few of those moments to say “Thank you!”