What a summer this is turning out to be, from frost Memorial Day weekend to 10 plus days above 90 degrees with no rain and drought.
Every gardening year is a challenge and we always have new things that we have to deal with in our gardening world.To me, gardening is an adventure and we all embrace those challenges to learn new things about our world. Nature is amazing, beautiful and wondrous all rolled into one. But this year there has been lots of chatter about some particularly nasty visitors to our gardens. I hope to give you some information to help you with those visitors.
Colorado potato beetles have been flourishing in our community garden. Most pesticides are virtually ineffective because of pesticide resistance of this nasty fellow. Good pest management tactics can reduce their numbers. They will attack eggplant, tomatoes, pepper and ground cherries in addition to potatoes. One thing to consider is to plant early maturing varieties to escape some of the damage caused by adults emerging.
Growing potatoes every other year may help reduce beetle population. Handpicking the beetles in a small garden is most effective. Drop them in a bucket of soapy water and remember to look on the underside of the leaves to remove or crush the yellowish orange eggs. Neem oil can be used but it is only effective for a couple of days and repeat applications are necessary. But remember to watch the days between application and harvest.
The dreaded Japanese beetles have made an appearance. I was hoping the cold weather we had last winter would help our cause, but not sure it helped. They can feed on 300 different species of plants. Most of us are aware of the damage they can cause. They skeletonize leaves by feeding on tissue between the major veins. Healthy, mature trees and shrubs can tolerate a lot of feeding without long-term injury, however if you are like me, you don’t like it.
Hand picking them into a bucket of soapy water is best. You need to check your plants daily. Remember beetle-damaged leaves emit airborne chemicals that will attract more of their friends. Evening or early morning when the little buggers are still cool and sluggish is the best time to remove them, but anytime also works! Don’t use traps, they attract more of them to your yard and garden.
Neem oil can be used, but repeat applications are needed. This product is low risk to bees and other beneficial insects. Watch your turf grass for dead patches that are caused by the white grub larvae. These beetles can fly quite a distance, so if you treat your lawn they can still fly in from the neighbors.
I also must mention the emerald ash borer. Southern Minnesota has a lot of ash trees, so if you have ash trees in your yard the best thing we can do is just watch our trees. Pay attention to the canopy of the tree, if something doesn’t look right or you start to see some dieback of the tree it might be time to call in some experts. There are proactive things you can do for your trees, meaning chemical applications, but best to find an arborist to help with that.
The University of Minnesota has great fact sheets available with additional information on all of these visitors to our yards and gardens. Visit the U of M Extension website, extension.umn.edu and click on the Yard and Garden tab and you will find a lot of useful information.