To the editor:
A recent letter to your paper contained many pejorative remarks about our president, Donald Trump.
The writer mentioned “corruption,” I thought he was talking about Joe Biden. When he brought up “self greed” I knew he wasn’t talking about Donald Trump who continues to donate every bit of his salary to worthwhile organizations such as our veterans.
Further comments had to do with “13 or more investigations” put on hold. That isn’t exactly what happened. Multiple investigations to try to ensnare the president in some nefarious activity came up empty handed, no charges could be made. Another comment was that the president has been charged with “bribery.” What court, or what jurisdiction brought this charge? Or is this just more rumor mongering by Trump haters?
Lastly, he questioned what President Trump might do in the next year, before the 2020 election. Well I can happily report that he intends to do more of the same: bringing down unemployment to its lowest rate in years, increasing the GDP, creating new jobs, lowering gas prices, securing our southern border against illegal aliens and massive drug shipments, destroying ISIS in Syria, (they crossed Obama’s red line). Killing the ISIS leader too.
Since President Trump’s inauguration, the Dow Jones average has risen more than 8000 points, surpassing all expectations. Taxes have been lowered, middle class income has risen, Veterans can now seek care from private doctors, efforts are underway to combat Human Trafficking, religious freedom is enforced, he’s taken a moral stand against communism and socialism, Protection of intellectual property is being secured. The costs of building the new Air Force One were reduced by the president. White House payroll has been reduced, prisoners from Turkey, Korea and China have been returned thanks to the president’s efforts. He is also facing down Iran and its nuclear capabilities. He’s kept the promises he made to the American people during his campaign.
And he’s done all this with detractors watching his every move to see if they can find some way to remove him from office. He has been tireless in trying to improve the lives of all Americans, but you never hear of his accomplishments from those who hated him from before he took office.
Let’s step back and look at the big picture. Is Congress trying to pass the USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, or any other bill to help Americans? No!
Kathy Brown Dodds
Lonsdale