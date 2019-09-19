What a beautiful time of year we are entering. Trees turning colors and cooler days and nights. With that comes a lot of change for the Parks and Recreation Department.
We have already begun transitioning to fall sports and activities, and winter sports are not far behind. With all of the transition we start moving indoors for our exercise. With at in mind we would like to remind everyone of all of our group exercise programs. We have a number of programs run at Washington recreation Center at all different times of the day. We also have water exercise classes in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Along with these classes we have a number of yoga, Pilates, barre and tai chi classes.
For a full list of all the group exercise programs and times please refer to the Buckham Bulletin or go on line and review the Bulletin on the web. While looking at the Bulletin please look at all of the youth offerings as well. For the youth offerings we do have scholarship opportunities if needed. One area to highlight is our youth swimming lessons. Through an anonymous donor all swim lessons for level 2 and below are automatically discounted 50%. What a great deal.
This past weekend we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the White Sands Dog Park. It is hard to believe it has already been 10 years. We had a very nice reception and thank all of the volunteers that have either been on the board or volunteered to assist at the park.
Another 10-year anniversary that we need to recognize is the soccer complex. It was officially dedicated in the fall of 2009. What a great amenity this facility has been. It has been home to the Soccer Association and Faribault High School soccer. The park is also full almost every evening with drop in soccer. Kids and adults play until dark almost every day.
As construction on Hwy. 60 is completed through town you notice even more banners going up. These will go west and then north and south on Hwy. 21. This past year we also installed new banners in the downtown, over the viaduct, down Ravine Street and out by the Woolen Mills.
One event I would like to invite everyone to is the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the section of Mill Towns Trail by White Sands and the new bridge. This will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is another huge asset for the community.