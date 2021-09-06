Nancy Beaulieu is an enrolled member of the Leech Lake reservation who lives near Bemidji. She is the northern organizer for MN350, where she works toward moving the energy economy from fossil fuels to renewables. Imam Mohamed Omar is the director of Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington and cofounded the Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH, which represents over 20 mosques working for racial and economic justice in Minnesota.