Every year as I plant my gardens and containers I am always on the lookout for the new and unusual.
This year I focused on planting some new things in my vegetable garden. I didn’t have a vegetable garden last year as we were awaiting the arrival of some new raised vegetable bed frames that finally decided to show up on my doorstep last August. Well, planting a vegetable garden in August was not going to work out in Minnesota so we went without one and visited our local farmers market for fresh produce.
Over the winter my husband drew out some designs of the veggie garden area and once spring sprung he started assembling the galvanized frames and also built some stands to put them on. I was so excited at what he had created. But the fun part was deciding what to plant in them. I found a new tomato variety I wanted to try and some new pepper varieties. I had grown and those before but was still looking for something a bit different. As I wandered through the greenhouse, there, amongst the tomato plants was a tomatillo plant. It was my ‘AH-HA’ moment and I purchased it.
Just what is a tomatillo? Tomatillos are also known as a husk tomato or Mexican tomato. They are an ancient crop from Central and South America. Tomatillos are used in many Mexican dishes. The most common way is to use them in a salsa verde sauce. Let’s just say that salsa verde sauce in Mexican cuisine is equivalent to tomato sauce in Italian dishes!
As my tomatillo plant started to grow it looked much like the other tomato plants in my garden with yellow flowers that would eventually become the fruit (did you know that tomatoes are actually considered to be a fruit rather than a vegetable?). The exception is that from that flower started growing a green ‘paper lantern-like’ balloon called a husk. As the husk grows so does the actual tomatillo inside this husk. Unsure of when to harvest my answer showed up right on the plant as the husk split and there was the actual tomatillo. In some cases the fruit won’t break open the husk and you have to feel the fruits in the husk for firmness. My tomatillo plant produces a green fruit but other varieties can be yellow or purple.
Tomatillo plants grow much like tomato plants but with the difference of being hardier than tomatoes. They are less likely to be bothered by diseases such as blossom end rot that is common with tomatoes.
So, what does a person do with tomatillos? Unlike tomatoes that can be eaten raw the best way to eat tomatillos is cooked. The first tomatillos I harvested were roasted on our grill and then put in a food processor. From there I added it to mashed avocados, lime and seasonings for a little different take on guacamole. You can also use them in salsas or fire up the Google machine and find a tasty recipe for salsa verde!
This to me the fun part of gardening, trying something new! If you’ve always gone with the same plants in you garden year after year, I’m gonna challenge you. Next year why not kick it up a notch and try something new!