To the editor:
I enjoyed reading Sen. John Jasinski's Dec. 21 column (What to do with Minnesota's budget surplus?). As for some of his ideas, maybe not so much.
First, any reduction in fees that encourage more driving should be off the table (reducing license tab fees). And speaking of driving, raise gas taxes! I know this is an immensely unpopular idea so offset the increase with a cut in the sales tax. We can't continue blithely driving toward the climate change abyss. Raise the gas tax and make people and businesses at least start to think about their driving habits.
I know it's Republican orthodoxy that people know better how to spend their hard earned dollars than government does. But individuals don't fund police and fire departments, schools and libraries, the justice system, build roads and bridges or always have time to look out for the common good, and a big part of the common good we must deal with now is climate change.
"Targeted tax credits," as Sen. Jasinski suggests, "… for those who need it most, like seniors, farmers, students, Main Street businesses and working families." Hard to argue with that except, perhaps that it's pandering. But real leaders need to look beyond Republican orthodoxy to credits targeting replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, credits for building or restoring natural landscapes that act as carbon sinks, incentivizing agricultural participation in mitigation efforts, and to being ahead of the curve in equipping ordinary people with the tools to adapt to a changing world.
I don't want a 'Jesse Check.' I want the state Legislature, Republicans and Democrats, to lead us into a changing future and not fall back on outdated sloganeering and partisanship.
Bill Hein
Faribault