To the editor:
I have stated in my last letter to the editor, dated August 16th, that I will be voting NO on both questions. As a current resident of Faribault for over 40 years and served on the Faribault School Board and Finance Committee for 12 years, I do not trust the current school board in spending our taxes for the betterment of our students.
Serving on the Faribault School Board was a great honor and very educational.
I quickly learned that the school district has this urge to mislead the public and to spend our tax money with a total disregard in maintaining a responsible balanced budget. The taxpayers of the Faribault School District strive to live within their budget; however, this concept is not practiced by this School District. They believe, when in doubt, tax the citizens when the School District fails to do their job.
I have stated before that writing this letter is very difficult for me, because I care for this community. The Faribault School District has let the taxpayers down. I will be voting NO on both questions and let us send a message to the School District that enough is enough.
Richard Olson
Faribault