Thank God for wounded healers!

In his book, “The Wounded Healer,” Henri Nouwen observes something that most of us probably know intuitively. But he says it so clearly; so well.
I’ll paraphrase. Nouwen observes that healing of body, mind and soul happens every day in this world. As a believer he would even say, that through the power of Jesus Christ, miraculous healing occurs.
But, Nouwen observes, that God does the extraordinary miracle of healing by using ordinary people. People like you and me.
Furthermore, Nouwen says that the ones who are most able and likely to reach out with the God-given gift of healing are the ones who themselves have been wounded.
The ones who are most able to bring comfort to the grieving are those who have been acquainted with grief. Those who have suffered are most able to reach out to those who are suffering.
So, in order to enter into another person’s pain — even to provide some relief and serve as an active agent for healing — a person must have experienced some pain, too.
Nouwen restates the obvious. He reminds us of what we already know. Experience is a powerful teacher. Those who have been wounded carry scars, but they also walk with wisdom and compassion and often feel for others at a deeper level than they could have before.
Nouwen writes, “No one can ever help anyone without becoming involved…without entering his or her whole life, whole person in the painful situation…without taking the risk of being hurt, wounded, or even destroyed. Who can take away suffering without entering it?”
For those who know the story of Jesus, this idea sounds familiar.
Let me share what I believe. Wherever you are on your journey, Jesus reaches out with his love and grace as a wounded healer.
The same Jesus who suffered and gave his life—who was mortally wounded on the cross of Calvary—reaches out to touch you and free you from that which causes pain and suffering in your life. I believe that’s the Gospel truth.
I also believe that the healing touch many of us have experienced through Jesus gives us the ability to touch others as wounded healers, too.
Let’s be clear about something: I’m not talking about some grandiose delusion that you or I, or anyone else, can rush in and heroically save or magically fix anybody else who is experiencing brokenness.
What I am saying is this: I believe, and God knows that you have been wounded. You have had your struggles and your hardships, your fears and your worries. And, precisely because you have, you are uniquely gifted to be a wounded healer to others.
By God’s grace, followers of Jesus Christ dare to believe we can enter into the life of another and share the healing touch that we ourselves have felt. It is both our privilege and our responsibility.
Thank God for wounded healers!