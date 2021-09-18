The phrase “a house divided against itself can not stand,” may make us think of Abraham Lincoln, but Lincoln was actually quoting Jesus. After Jesus was falsely accused by the Pharisees of healing a blind man by the power of the devil He responded: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” (Matthew 12:25).
I cannot help but think that both Jesus and Lincoln would wonder about some of the things going on in our nation today.
Jesus warns us of the devil’s plans in John 10:10 when He says, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy...” One effective way for the devil to steal, to kill and to destroy is to divide. The devil is happy to divide marriages, families and churches. He is happy to pit spouses, children and brothers and sisters against each other. He happily uses race and politics, haves and have nots, rumors and social media posts to divide people and to destroy any chance they have of working together. He loves to sow discord and he hated to see us work together in peace, love and harmony.
If we work together instead of battling with each other, we might have life and have it more abundantly. Division suits his purposes and we see a lot of it today.
There is nothing wrong with taking a stand and making our opinions known. At times people of conviction may have to do and say thing that make others uncomfortable, but as Paul shares in Ephesians 4:15 we are to speak the truth in love. We don’t have to be harsh and insulting to get our point across. The truth is that those who are harsh and insulting often unintentionally reveal that they have a very weak case or they’d rest upon the facts of the matter without needing to be abrasive.
Scripture asks, “Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?” (Amos 3:3). Divided people often get little to nothing done as their energies are spent in fruitless efforts and the enemy chuckles at them. There is power in agreement. Ecclesiastes 4:12 states: “Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” Again, there is great power when we join together and especially when we join together in the Lord.
It’s time we strive for polite social discourse. It’s time we reach across the aisle. It’s time we return to churches, to volunteer in our communities and to show hospitality to strangers. No one person can solve all of our problems, but together we can change the divided world in which we live. If not, we are likely to find the truth Lincoln recognized in Jesus’ words, “Every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
May God bless you and yours.