To the editor:
Hats off to the Faribault Main Street Organization for the successful completion of the Downtown Bench Project. What a wonderful addition to our downtown area. A great interpretation of so many historic facts for Faribault. Much information can be gained in strolling through the downtown and reading each of the benches.
Our downtown area is a hidden gem. Many communities would die to have as many well-maintained historic brick buildings for their downtown area. The benches offer another reason to bring friends, family and tourists to Faribault.
How great to see individuals and businesses come together to sponsor the benches. The Faribault Foundation was proud to sponsor the WPA bench Faribault benefitted from many of their projects. It also brought jobs to the area.
Kudos to all who worked to make the Bench Project a great success. Congratulations and thanks from the Faribault Foundation. We love the new look of the downtown area.
Pat Rice
President, Faribault Foundation