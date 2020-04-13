There’s one thing that most of us agree is important during COVID-19. We still need to eat.
The question is, where and how do we purchase food? Restaurant delivery or takeout, online grocery shopping, in-store grocery shopping, or a farmers market. Yes, farmers markets are on the list of businesses that may remain open during the Minnesota Stay at Home Order.
As many of you know, I run the Faribault Winter Farmers Market. When the news of the COVID-19 spread to Minnesota began earlier in March, I had to make a decision on whether or not to hold the March 14 Winter Farmers Market at the Paradise Center for the Arts. At that time, recommendations were being made about social distancing, but the Stay Home Order was not yet in place. Regardless, my thought was that people, during this time, will need food and they should have the option to buy local food. Grocery stores were still open and being raided by customers hoarding non-perishable foods, meats (especially chicken), eggs, milk and more. Farmers’ markets offer many essential products including eggs, meats, vegetables, soaps, and lotions. In this age of excessive hand-washing, natural soaps and lotions are on my list of essential items.
During the past few weeks, I’ve informed myself of the new rules for farmers’ markets, and grocery stores, that are being implemented to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve observed how other farmers’ markets around Minnesota, and the U.S., are adapting and I’ve participated in webinars to learn from other farmers market managers. I’m committed to keeping the Faribault Farmers Markets open this year. To do so, some adaptations will have to be made including adding hand-washing stations to markets, implementing social distancing practices, and banning food sampling and on-site food consumption. While it will take some time and education, these new rules can be implemented to continue to run a successful outdoor market.
Holding an indoor market, however, with the social distancing recommendations is a little more challenging. That’s why our final Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market of the season, scheduled Saturday, April 11, will move to a temporary location at the Rice County Fairgrounds. An outdoor space allows for more room to spread out vendors and more space for physical distancing between the vendors and market-goers. The outdoor winter market will be held its regular hours 1 to 4 p.m. and will be located in the car port area behind the 4-H Building, known as the Cannon Stage during the Rice County Fair.
Farmers markets are a vital part of our food system and important to both farmers and consumers. Farmers markets create a public place for people to shop for local foods and are an alternative to shopping at grocery stores. They’re important to keeping a strong local food economy.
“Local food is about getting the freshest and best-tasting food. It’s also about connecting to and strengthening your community.” Anna Lappé, American author, educator, and sustainable food advocate.