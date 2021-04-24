The sun rose this morning and the sun will rise again tomorrow.
The world waited to hear the verdict in Minneapolis regarding one man accused of murder. You may agree or disagree with the verdict but the truth is we will all stand trial for murder.
Every one of us.
You say, “I’ve never killed anyone!” Jesus spoke to the crowd on a hillside and said, “You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘Do not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’ But I tell you that anyone who is angry with someone will be subject to judgment.”
We need to know how the Almighty sees things otherwise we err in defining our own goodness. God puts murder and anger in the same category. We will give an account to Jesus Christ for all we say and do. None of us can stand before God and give a plea of innocence. Jesus didn’t lower the bar to attain righteousness, He raised it.
Jesus will judge the living and the dead and He is a righteous judge. He will judge the world in righteousness and His justice and judgments are perfect.
The fact is we’ve all sinned and fall short of His perfection. You and I deserve harsh eternal punishment. We need that to sink in before we can appreciate the good news which is God loves us and made a way through the cross to escape a guilty verdict! God sent His Son to pay for the punishment we deserve. All who believe and receive Jesus as Lord and Savior will be declared not guilty! There is only one way to innocence and it’s through faith in Jesus Christ.
That’s why God calls us to be kind, tender-hearted and forgiving toward one another. Even toward those who have wronged us because that’s His heart toward us in our guilt against Him. The God of Abraham is the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and forgiving sin and rebellion. God causes the sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends life-giving rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. He will never reject anyone who comes to Him for mercy no matter what crimes have been committed.
Because God is good, the sun rose this morning and the sun will rise again tomorrow.
In power and love the Son of God rose from the dead and the Son will come again to judge the living and the dead. You can be pardoned. All who repent and put their trust in Jesus for the forgiveness of their sins will be saved and will see the Son rise upon them shining brightly with mercy and grace.