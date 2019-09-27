To the editor:
Typically and unfortunately, this report (FDN Sept. 24, 2019, page 5A – “Research: Few online firearm listings require or conduct background checks”) is ignorant of the law or ignores the context in which legitimate inferences or conclusion may be drawn from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine study. The report completely (purposefully?) ignores the express limitations of the study which circumscribe its usefulness. In other words, the study admits that, even though the ads do not explicitly require a background check, the reality of what happens "on the street" by the sellers may be completely different. The study (ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(19)30273-9/fulltext) is explicit:
"Limitations
The authors acknowledge four limitations. First, …. Third, it did not examine whether the legality of sellers’ behavior aligns with state laws (e.g., permitless concealed carry). Fourth, the authors did not observe whether sellers require a background check at the point of sale."
So, in Minnesota, Minnesota Statutes Section 609.66, Subd. 1f (enacted in 1994 – drafted by the undersigned and Prof. Joseph Olson (Hamline Law, retired) ) may be safely complied with by a seller requiring the buyer to show a valid Permit To Acquire or a Permit To Carry as evidence of a background check by the government showing that the buyer is not ineligible, at the time of the transfer. Otherwise, the seller can go to jail for a year, if the buyer misuses the firearm in a violent felony. Sellers have been doing that in Minnesota for decades. Show me the prosecutions for violation, please; because there are none.
If the transfer of physical possession of the firearm crosses state lines, it will be shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearms dealer (FFL) in the buyer's state, where the background check will be run by the FFL prior to delivery to the buyer. The sale (transfer of money) may be online and easy, but the transfer of the firearm possession will jump through background check hoops and be lawful.
This article is what happens when elitist University of Minnesota students in the School of Public Health who are know-nothings about firearms step out of their legitimate field of study (firearms are not a "public health issue" and never have been) and pretend to be know-it-alls.
Without the context required to be able to draw the conclusions, the article is nothing but a misleading half-truth; and what we all know is that a half-truth is a whole lie.
David Gross
Faribault