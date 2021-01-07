On the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, 1989, President Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, looked at the desk he had used for eight years. All the drawers were empty. On the top of the desk was a small notepad. It contained the image of a turkey and it highlighted the words, “Don’t let the turkeys get you down.”
President Reagan took his pen and wrote a note to the incoming president: “You’ll have moments when you want to use this particular stationery.” He slipped this notepad into the center drawer intending that it be read solely by elected president of the United States – George H.W. Bush.
The stationary on which the note was written was designed by Sandra Boynton. On the bottom of the page it had the drawing of an elephant (symbol of the Republican Party) with turkeys climbing all over it.
With those words and with that act, a new inaugural tradition was established.
Reagan’s was the shortest of the Oval Office Wisdom Messages passed from the outgoing to the incoming Oval Office occupant.
Let’s keep in mind that it was not exactly a new tradition. For instance President James Buchanan said to Abraham Lincoln, “If you are as happy, my dear sir, on entering this house as I am in leaving it and returning home, you are the happiest man in this country.”
Four Oval office notes
As I wrote earlier, the first Oval Officer Wisdom Message was written by President Ronald Reagan to the incoming president George H.W. Bush. His note was a humorous gesture welcoming an old friend into the Oval Office.
The campaign that followed was brutal, cruel and vicious. In leaving the presidential office after a single term, George H.W. Bush could have left with bitterness. He could have looked upon Bill Clinton as a life-long enemy. Instead, he offered an olive branch to a political foe. His letter was a profound statement showing that he was a citizen and not a partisan. His letter contained these words: “I wish you great happiness here…There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course… I am rooting for you.”
After two terms in office President Bill Clinton offered these words of wisdom to the elected- president – George W. Bush: “You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness… The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.”
The fourth note was written by President George W. Bush. He wrote these words for the elected-President Barack Obama: “Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face… There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you. But you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me.”
The 5th Oval Office note
When one reads what President Barack Obama wrote for the 45th President – Donald Trump, one encounters some outstanding and unique wisdom. Columnist Chelsea Adelaine Hassler, of the New York Times, wrote a brief column on Jan. 21, 2018 summarizing Obama’s Oval Office Wisdom Message. Her column was published with the title “The 4 pieces of Advice Barack Obama gave President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day.” The 45th president spoke of it when he said, “We just went into the Oval Officer and found this beautiful letter from President Obama. It was really very nice of him to do that…”
Hassler’s column contained details on these four summary points: 1) “Remember those less fortunate than yourself.” 2) “Lead by example, and lead the world.” 3) “Protect the American democracy and its institutions.” 4) “Spend time with your loved ones.”
I encourage you to Google Hassler’s brief column as well as President Barack Obama’s letter to President Donald Trump.
Signing off…
As I studied those Oval Office Wisdom Notes, I wondered…”suppose you had been president what would your Oval Office Wisdom Message be to president-elect Joe Biden?”