To the editor:
Here is a team of young (Waseca) hockey players, who not only want to show their support, but also respect, love and care for a police officer fighting the battle of his life for doing his job of helping and saving people and hopefully, making a better world.
We need to instill these morals in all our young people. They are our future! We all need to respect, care about, love and support our police, EMTs, fire and veterans for all they do, risking their lives to make it better for us.
If it was up to me I'd let them wear those uniforms until the officer comes home!
Take a long look at our world, listen to the news everyday.
Do you really want to deny our young of an opportunity to show what our world should be like?
Shame on you!
Marcy Tupy
Montgomery