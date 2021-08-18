Whether you are a casual exerciser or a competitive athlete, here are some eating and exercising strategies to help you.
Is fiber important in an exerciser’s diet?
Because fiber gives you a feeling of fullness but doesn’t contain a lot of calories, fiber-rich foods are a good choice for exercisers who want to lose weight. Eating enough fiber-rich foods to have regular bowel movements both enhances sports comfort and promotes good health. The foods richest in fiber include bran cereals and breads and other whole-grain foods. Fruits and veggies are second best.
Should older exercisers take vitamin supplements?
Colorful fruits and vegetables are the best all-natural sources of vitamins. Vitamin-rich foods contain compounds that interact to produce a total effect that is greater than the combined effect of the individual nutrients. Due to this interaction, called synergy, the vitamins you get from food are believed to be more powerful than vitamin pills.
By eating a rainbow of foods such as blueberries, orange carrots, red tomatoes, green beans, etc., you consume not only lots of vitamin C, potassium and folic acid for heart health and blood pressure control, but also numerous phytochemicals (chemicals from plants) that are thought to be cancer protective.
While there is no harm in taking a multi-vitamin pill for health insurance, it is a better bet to have at least a generous amount of fruit at breakfast such as a whole fruit including a banana, along with 8 ounces of citrus juice. Include lots of colorful veggies at lunch and/or dinner. Have a big salad with a heaping serving of a green vegetable, such as broccoli at least once a day.
Keep exercising because the more you exercise, the more you eat. And the more you eat, the more vitamins you consume. The body responds to extra exercise by making extra antioxidants and also gives you a larger appetite. The trick is to eat more vitamin-rich fruits and veggies, rather than cookies and desserts.
How much fluid should older exercisers drink?
The older you get, the less sensitive your thirst mechanism becomes. This means that you may not feel thirsty even when you need fluids. To reduce the risk of chronic hypo-hydration (less than normal water in the body, or dehydration), drink enough fluids so that you urinate every three to four hours. The urine should be a light color, not dark and concentrated. In addition to plain water, the water in fruit, yogurt, salads, and soups counts toward your fluid requirement.
The bottom line is to eat wisely, drink plenty of fluids, exercise regularly (including lifting weights), refuel rapidly and enjoy feeling young. Let wholesome food and enjoyable exercise be your winning edge!