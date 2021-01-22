Weather Alert

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .Snow will spread into western Minnesota Saturday morning and reach eastern Minnesota early Saturday afternoon. The snow will end Saturday night. A band of 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected from west central Minnesota down through Redwood Falls, New Ulm, Mankato, down toward Owatonna in southeast Minnesota. Winds will be fairly light, out of the southeast at around 10 mph, and temperatures will near 20 degrees. Snowfall rates will be on the order of a half inch to three quarters of an inch per hour at times. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered, so please allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&