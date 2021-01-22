I think we can all agree that 2020 was a year like no other. Pandemic, quarantine, masks, etc. were the ‘buzz’ words of the year. And as people were staying home more because of all the shut-downs they were desperately looking for new things to do with their families. One activity that had a HUGE uptick was gardening.
In one report that I read it stated that we saw 21 million new gardeners in the year 2020. I can certainly attest to that as I work at a local garden center. I had more questions from ‘newbies’ that wanted to start vegetable gardens either to have something to do with their families, incorporate gardening into their children’s distance learning activities or to grow their own food. Usually by the end of the season we have lots of leftover vegetable plants but in 2020.. we actually ran out!
So, what does 2021 hold for us in the gardening sector? Pretty much the same. Gardening activities are continuing to gain more traction as we head into the new year.
Gardeners are not only looking at growing their own food but also creating outdoor spaces at home since we are all spending more time at home. When starting to plan (and yes, January is a great time to start those plans!) think about adding easy to grow flowers to create brighter areas in your yard. Have lots of shade? Start researching for the right plants that will work well in shaded areas.
A big one to really help your garden grow is to learn more gardening basics especially about your soil, fertilizers, pests and diseases. In early spring, it’s a great time to send samples of your soil to the University of MN Soil Testing Lab to get a complete picture of what your soil is comprised of and what it may need.
By planning early in the year, it will eliminate the guess work once you are ready to get out there and start digging.
For those of you that are space challenged to have your own garden whether you want flowers and/or vegetables there are solutions to these problems. It’s called container gardening. For people that know me, they can attest that container gardening is one of my favorite things to talk about and create and decorate my back yard with! But my containers will be looking a bit different this year as I search out and experiment with vegetables that have been specifically developed to grow in containers to meet those needs.
As I sit here typing this, I’m looking at the stack of seed packets I just received in the mail. Yes, I’ve already ordered. With the gardening trend continuing to grow, I knew that I needed to get a jump start to make sure that I could get what I wanted since last year saw many online seed and plant companies completely sold out!
I’m excited to try Little Crunch Container Snap Peas, French Mascotte Container Bush Beans, Astia Container Zucchini and Mini Love Personal Size Watermelons in containers this summer!
Gardeners never stop thinking about gardening. It’s a year-round thing. But as the saying goes, failing to plan means you are planning to fail. With that being said, even though we may fail in our gardening adventures, it’s a learning experience. And believe you me, I’ve learned A LOT over the years!
Happy gardening and happy digging!