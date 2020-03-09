To the editor:
Rice County is the third most expensive place to live in Minnesota. This fact was highlighted in the 2019 Rice County Housing and Redevelopment Housing Study. Right here, in Rice County, 27% (6,143 households) are cost-burdened – which means they pay more than 30% of their income on housing. When housing costs require more than 30 percent of a household’s income each month, families are more likely to have insufficient resources to pay for basic needs, like food and medicine. Yet more than 572,000 Minnesota households are cost-burdened.
According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, in demand jobs don’t cover housing costs. The median earnings for most of the top in demand and high growth jobs throughout Minnesota do not cover housing costs for a two-bedroom apartment or the mortgage for a median value home.
But, we don’t need a study to tell us that we’re in an affordable housing crisis in our community. Think about the senior care center workers, the day care workers, the food service workers, the manufacturing workers in our community. Recently I met a single mom with two kids. Her youngest child is a quadriplegic and in a wheelchair. She works at a preschool and her household income is less than thirty-thousand a year. Daily she has to choose between a safe home, nutritious food, health care and reliable transportation. It shouldn’t be a choice!
So what to do? One tool that I’d like to see our community create is an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This fund is established by local government to dedicate local public resources for housing. What I like about this fund is it’s locally controlled. I believe local communities know best how to respond to local housing needs.
We have an opportunity during the 2020 Legislative Session for the state to support local communities, with a State Match for Local Housing Trust Funds (H.F. 1402/S.F. 1961). A State Match program will help incentivize communities to create Local Housing Trust Funds and leverage greater investments with local dollars. Please support local communities with the state match for housing trust funds this session!
Dayna Norvold
Rice County Habitat for Humanity