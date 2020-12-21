Readers of the Faribault Daily News and the Owatonna People’s Press may notice some differences in our packaging of the printed product. Both products are part of the Adams Publishing Group subsidiary, APG Media of Southern Minnesota. If you’re unfamiliar that APG Media of Southern Minnesota, in addition to the Daily News and the People’s Press, that group also includes the Northfield News, the Waseca County News, the St. Peter Herald, Le Sueur County News, Lonsdale News Review and The Kenyon Leader.
We are transitioning how we are laying out our newspapers in Owatonna and Faribault, and that will likely continue into the other newspapers. Through this process, we are sharing more pages between newspapers — particularly Faribault and Owatonna. I can assure you that our story count for all things Faribault and Owatonna has not gone down. In fact, it has likely gone up. I can confirm that no other news organization has invested in as many resources to cover these two communities and counties more than APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
The primary driver behind our change is to use more time and energy on news gathering, and less time on the packaging of the papers.
We are limited in the availability of regional and state coverage from other sources such as the Associated Press and Minnesota Public Radio. Although these are great sources for content; these sources do not provide the same timeliness as our reporters.
The Rochester Post Bulletin, which has gone to publishing two days per week, is no longer a member of the Associated Press. And many other members of the wire services can delay the release of their stories; thus, impacting the timeliness of the news.
When readers of the Faribault Daily News recognize stories from Owatonna, and Owatonna People’s Press readers recognize more stories from the Faribault area, that detection may have more to do with the thought that a reader was likely not as interested in stories from the wire services. Readers should continue to evaluate the newspapers with a keen eye on our story count of their community.
Obviously, the pandemic has had a significant impact on local activities — especially high school sports. However, all of our newsrooms have maintained coverage of governmental bodies, and the other activities that have occurred. And we will continue to invest in our journalists and news gathering tools.
The regionalized coverage of key topics like opioid addiction, education, infrastructure, depression, agriculture or crime data helps provide perspective not only for our readers. The variety helps improve the knowledge and skills of our local and regional journalists.
Moving forward, we will be increasing our entertainment and arts coverage with a weekly page of calendar items of places to go and things to do in the region. We will also focus on more issue-based content such as water quality, workforce, education funding and healthcare. As we’ve learned in 2020, the explanation of major issues is more complete when its compiled from an assortment of data sources.
The move forward does not limit our ability to be flexible each day for each county based on the impact of the news. During all of this, we are balancing the method in which our products are consumed by the end user — a newspaper, a television, a computer screen, laptop computer, Sony PlayStation, a tablet, smart phone and even some headphones.