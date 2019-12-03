To the editor:
President Trump has consistently called the impeachment investigation by Congress a hoax and a witch hunt even though his own ambassador to the European Union said Trump was asking for a quid pro quo and his chief of staff stated it was a quid pro quo and United States citizens should just get over it.
Even though numerous reliable witnesses testified to Trump asking for an investigation and at the same time withholding military aid to Ukraine that had already been appropriated by Congress.
Trump wants to run this country as he does his real estate businesses with total control and surrounded by Yes people. He doesn’t recognize there are three distinct branches of government which were formed by our Constitution to ensure a balance of power in our government. His life has been molded by the concept of “winning” without a strong moral base or empathy for other people. He has consistently stated proven falsehoods throughout his term. He appears to believe in the phrase, “If you tell a lie long enough people start to believe it.”
Republican Congressional Leaders have deserted their responsibility to hold the Executive Branch accountable so we have a gridlocked government with major issues not being dealt with or legislation sitting on the desk of the Republican controlled Senate waiting for action. The following are quotes of Trump about himself from his book, “Trump Surviving at the Top," written in 1990 when he was 44 years old.
“I get bored easily. My attention span is short and probably the least favorite thing I do is maintain the status quo. Instead of being content when everything is going fine I start to get impatient and irritable. For me you see the important thing is the getting not the having. I am a survivor, a survivor of success which is very rare indeed. My main purpose in life is to keep winning and the reason is simple: If I don’t win I don’t get to fight the next battle. Image means a great deal to me, if people don’t associate my name with quality and success I’ve got a big problem.”
Do you think Trump’s personality and values have changed much now that he is 73? It is time to end his saga as president.
Philip Heim
Medford