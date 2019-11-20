Both my mother and father grew up on farms, one in northern Minnesota and one just 3 miles east of Faribault.
Being a generation removed, I didn’t get the full family farm experience, but riding in the combine with Grandpa when I was still small and “walking the beans” as a teen gave me a pretty good idea that farming was sweaty, dirty, satisfying work. There were BB guns, crab apples and swinging in the haymow, but I especially loved climbing the silo. The ladder on the outside of that classic silo was so enticing.
“Come and climb me,” it beckoned, “What are you waiting for?”
Standing back, it looked like so much fun to conquer that silo, but once up on the ladder I couldn’t see anything but the concrete wall in front of my face. Besides the rock hard surface and slippery metal rails, there was nothing to cling to and not much to see. Soon panic set in and I shakily made my way down to safety. Whew!
Silos are designed to protect crops or feed for animals. Their size, shape and location are chosen by the farmer, who has determined their purpose and placement on the farm. When I hear people use silos as a metaphor to describe the way we as a community — program providers, schools, governments, churches — keep our efforts separate from one another, I can’t help but think about what I experienced on a real silo as a child. According to huddle.com, silos “occur when departments or management groups do not share information, goals, tools, priorities and processes with other departments.
The silo mentality is believed to impact operations, reduce employee morale and may contribute to the overall failure of a company or its products and culture.” This applies to community too. We protect our assets, our interests, our methods, and our priorities when we climb our own siloes, but we become isolated, stunted, fearful and ultimately ineffective as a result. As a community, when we operate in silos our individual efforts mirror my childhood experience — we quickly retreat to safety, familiarity and status quo. The view is self-preservation and cynicism. Yikes.
Over the past few months Faribault Youth Investment (FYI) has been exploring the concept of “collective impact” and how this framework might help our community better support youth.
According to the Stanford Social Innovation Review, collective impact is “the commitment of a group of important actors from different sectors to a common agenda for solving a specific social problem.” In other words, numerous leaders from different parts of our community agreeing to hold each other accountable to serve young people better. Collective impact requires more than collaboration. It requires five conditions: 1. Common agenda; 2. Shared measurement systems; 3. Mutually reinforcing activities; 4. Continuous communication; and 5. Backbone support organization. FYI is poised to support Faribault in moving toward a collective impact model where ALL young people will thrive. Let’s climb down from our silos by aligning and leveraging them instead.