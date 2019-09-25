I have talked about making a great first impression for many years. I remind teachers every year that we will only have one first day of the school year. The first impression that we make will stay with the students for a long time and my hope is that every teacher was as nervous as I was on the first day of school. I always say that when I stop getting nervous on the first day of school then it will be time for me to ride my bicycle on a full-time basis.
The person most responsible for making a great first impression is you. It can become very easy in all situations to point your finger to the left or the right and blame someone else when you fail to make a great first impression. It is always hard to look in the mirror when I am shaving and see what part of this I need to own.
I know we all have unique gifts and talents. Some people are very comfortable meeting new people while others struggle with this. Is there a middle ground and how can you practice it? Some new people you meet may only cross your path once in your lifetime. How would you want someone to greet you? It is amazing how saying “hello” with a warm smile can help with your first impression. When you meet someone there is great value in looking them in the eyes, shaking their hand and saying their name. Think of how you feel when someone smiles and says “hello” to you using your name. When they greet us by name we feel connected and feel that they are interested in us as a person.
I have read the book “The Fred Factor” by Mark Sanborn many times. Fred was the mailman in his neighborhood and made such a great first impression on Mark that he wrote a book called “The Fred Factor.”
Anyone can be a Fred; you just have to start doing any of these things today:
1. Remember that everyone makes a difference
2. Success is built on relationships
3. Continually create value for others
4. Reinvent yourself regularly
Each of us can do any of the above starting today if we want to make a difference and make a great first impression. First impressions are very important. Starting today, choose to make a great first impression with people you meet at work, in church, on the street and in all social gatherings. You will never get the chance to re-do the first day of school nor your impression on anyone that you meet for the first time moving forward. Practice your smile, and warm hello!