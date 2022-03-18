Imagine you are sitting at home and a health-related question pops into your head. Rather than waiting for an upcoming doctor’s visit, many of us will immediately reach for our phone or computer to look up answers online.
According to the Pew Research Center, over 70% of adults look online for information about their health.
Having easy access to health information online is quite helpful. You can look up when you might be due for your next mammogram or whether you need to take your medication with or without food.
However, it is important to be careful when looking online for medical information.
While the majority of online information is accurate, there is a significant amount of information out there that is inaccurate and can be misleading to readers. For example, a recent study found that over 40% of online social media posts about vaccines were inaccurate and based on false information.
With all of the health-related websites, posts and articles out there, it can be tricky to tell whether the online information we are reading is accurate. As a family physician who is quite active online and on social media, I have put together a list of tips to help sort good health information online from misinformation.
Build a list
The first step in making sure you are finding accurate information online is to build a list of trusted websites that have information based on scientific evidence and research. These trusted sources should be the first place you look if searching for health information online.
My favorite websites to use are written and run by physician organizations that practice evidence-based medicine. For example, www.familydoctor.org gives trusted general medical information from the American Academy of Family Physicians. www.healthychildren.org is a great place for kid’s health information as it is run by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Other trusted websites include your county or state health departments. The Rice County Public Health Department website at www.co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health has evidence-based information about properly installing car seats, vaccines, and more. The Minnesota Department of Health website at www.health.state.mn.us has information about nutrition, diseases, healthy living conditions and more.
If you need a further list of trusted websites, please ask your healthcare provider.
Check accuracy
If you see a post or article outside of a trusted website, take these steps to help determine if the information is accurate.
First ask yourself, where is this information coming from? Good online health information will be based on scientific research and evidence. Information you read should either be linked to a trusted website like those listed above or it should have a link to a scientific research study. If it doesn’t, be aware that the information may not be accurate and could be made up.
I would recommend skipping any articles or posts if it isn’t easy to find out where the information came from.
Second, ask yourself, who is posting this information? Some posts may be written by a health journalist or scientist with their name and title listed at the bottom of the article.
However, some posts have a hidden author using a fake name or no author listed at all. If you aren’t able to determine who wrote the information, I recommend avoiding the post or article.
Third, ask yourself, why is this article is being written? Many trusted websites listed above like public health department websites or physician organization websites have the single goal of trying to get important health information to the community to keep the community healthy and safe.
However, some websites or authors have other agendas. For example, many health articles written about nutrition are written by companies trying to sell a health product or supplement. I always recommend trying to determine why an article is being written and skip over any health article that is a paid promotion or has a goal of selling a product.
Finally, check the information with a trusted website. One of the best ways to avoid misinformation online is to double check the information you are reading on one of the trusted websites listed above.
If the information you are reading differs from a trusted website, it may not be accurate or based on scientific evidence. If you have information that differs from what a trusted site says, it would be a great idea to bring that information to your health care provider to discuss it further with them.
Overall, the internet and social media can be great resources to help learn further about your health. Using the tips listed above will help you be more confident that you are sorting out good information from misinformation.