Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m.
We will address the six w’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How)
Using the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive as a guide, we will discuss how to identify your health care agent and start an open conversation.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m.
Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive that reflects your wishes for health care decision making and treatment.
About the Instructor: Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Her experience as a social worker in hospital settings working with patients and families in crisis showed her the importance of advance care planning and drives her passion to helping others understand and complete this very important document.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
Cards and games
Buckham West has now added cards and games back into our programming schedule!
Start time for all games is 1 p.m. This is a Buckham West members-only activity.
• Mahjongg- Mondays
• 500- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Bridge- Mondays and Fridays (sign up in advance by calling 332-7357)
Since the Governor has now removed the mandatory mask mandate, Buckham West will no longer require mask use from its members, staff and guests. Please note that it is advised to proceed with caution and you may choose to continue to wear your mask indoors, whether you have been vaccinated or not.
Free legal help
Buckham West, along with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), a non-profit organization and provider of justice to low income people, have partnered to bridge the digital divide for senior citizens in Rice County. This partnership resulted in the placement of a “legal kiosk” being installed at Buckham West (formerly the Faribault Senior Center) giving area senior citizens access to free legal services in a local and private setting.
This kiosk is a Model B Legal Kiosk which serves as a virtual link to attorneys at SMRLS. Applicants and/or clients can utilize the kiosk’s computer, monitor, camera and printer for tasks such as intake, accessing legal resources and virtual meetings with a SMRLS attorney. Model B kiosks are placed in locations with the ability to create a confidential space while the kiosk is in use.
Buckham West has created an opportunity for Rice County senior citizens to access the kiosk by appointment only. Please call 332-7357 to schedule a time to discuss your legal question or search for legal resources on the fourth Tuesday of each month. As the program evolves, times and days can be added. For a list of other publicly accessible kiosks, visit legalkiosk.org/locations.
Quality clothing, low prices
A great thing about Fashions on Central, the Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, is the quality of clothing and accessories that we have. Our donations are so plentiful that we can pick out the best of the best for our sales floor. Plus our prices are so low that you can buy several new items. Remember that all proceeds stay right here in Faribault supporting the Buckham West. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave. next to the Paradise Theater.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Reminders:
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.