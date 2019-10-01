Join us at Buckham West on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. when South Central College’s Nursing Students will be in our building to host a Senior Health Fair. At this event you can learn about aromatherapy, heart health and how to prevent falls. They will also be doing blood pressure screening, provide education on stress reduction and much more. This is a free event which is open to the community; no pre-registration needed.
Happy Anniversary to us!
Believe it or not, two years have passed since we broke ground on our building’s expansion. On Oct. 3, 2017 we hosted contractors, city officials and our own members for a historic event to celebrate the start of our building’s construction. We have now moved in and Buckham West is in full operation.
The final piece to the project is the completion of our recognition wall. As was determined early on, this display will be naming all donors that have given $1,000 and greater. The list has 214 names on it, ranging from $1,000-$152,000. Once this recognition wall is complete, you can look for a ribbon-cutting celebration that will be open to the community.
But just because the building is complete and occupied, please keep in mind that our fundraising goal is not complete. We are proud to say that 643 unique donors have given over 90% of the money necessary through pledges, cash and in-kind gifts. But we still must finish raising the final amount of approximately $300,000.
These are just a few thoughts for you to ponder:
• The end of the year is coming so why not make your charitable donation to us and take advantage of the tax benefit?
• Consider adding another gift to your original pledge.
• Maybe you have been waiting until you saw the building up before you made your donation. You need wait no longer!
• Think about making a donation in memory of or in honor of a loved one.
Please take this request to heart. If we can generate the remaining amount of our goal we will pay off the construction loan quickly.
You may stop at Buckham West to drop off a check or mail it to us at 19 Division St. W. Please make a note that this money is designated towards the Building Project. Consider supporting this effort in the final stages, your financial support is greatly appreciated.
Myths of Aging
Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for another program in the series we are calling TED Talk Tuesday. What is a TED Talk? In a nutshell, it is a mini-video segment on a specific ideas or topic.
This month we will view and discuss an important topic titled “Myths of Aging”. Myths about aging often drive ageist attitudes—but the reality is, we all age. This presentation will discuss the aging process both internal and external and why a more positive attitude toward aging helps us age well
After viewing the TED talk, we will have a guided discussion led by staff from Brookdale Senior Living of Faribault. Open to public; pre-register for this free program.
Open Enrollment Period
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). A trained health insurance counselor will be available at Buckham West to assist individuals who have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Individual appointments can be made by calling 332-7357. There is no cost or membership necessary to access this service.
Prohibition: A Grand Misadventure
In 1920, the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned. As it turned out, the U.S. also entered a period of lawlessness and corruption, unequaled in its history.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the new Buckham West conference room. Please call 332-7357 to sign up. There is a cost of $3/ members, $6/ non-members which is payable at the door.
Then if you are planning on joining us for the program, how about coming early and joining us for supper first? Senior Dining is hosting a delicious fall supper that night, serving from 4:30-5:30pm. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or calling us at 332-7357. This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $7 for those under age 60 and is payable at the door.
Reminders:
• Rice County Public Health has scheduled two adult Flu Shot Clinics at Buckham West. The first one will be today, Oct. 2 from 1-2pm.
• The membership incentive continues during the entire month of Oct. for any new member. Any individual 50 years and older can join our organization for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 for a special rate. Support Buckham West and become a member today.
• Card Making Class is scheduled for today, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. You may still sign up to come, please call 332-7357
• Fashions on Central now has clothes for fall and winter. Stop in often to see the latest sales and to find out what is new.
Upcoming Trips
• New Trip! MN Landscape Arboretum on Wed., Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5pm. Beautifully decorated for fall and Halloween, cost is $52 which includes motorcoach transportation, tram ride and admission. Lunch on your own from the Arboretum Café.
• New Trip! Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12 and 13. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 and senior perks on Player’s Card. Beautifully remodeled restaurant.
• New Trip! Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 30 from 10:30-4:30pm at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motorcoach transportation.
• Brochures available: Branson on Nov. 7-11 and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.