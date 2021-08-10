On Wednesday, Aug. 4 we received word from AARP that their Defensive Driving classes are being suspended again due to concerns about the virus. This was disappointing news, as we had just announced a full schedule of classes for this fall.
They have given us no date on when they might return so we are cancelling all of their classes until further notice. We are not taking a waiting list, as we do not have the capacity to call and reschedule people for an unknown date. Please watch our website, membership newsletter and the newspaper for the time when they are offered again.
We hope that each person that has already paid for the class will stop in for their refund, saving us the time and expense of mailing them out.
No one is sure what insurance companies will do regarding a discount, so you will need to contact your insurance agent. Please note that AARP does offer an online class option on their website.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year
Lunchtime
Thanks to those who have joined us recently as we re-opened our dining room to in-person dining. As we move forward with our dining options, please keep in mind the following:
• There will be curbside pickup, as well as the congregate dining room option, for the time being.
• All meals, whether they are curbside pick up or in the dining room, will require an advance registration. There will be no walk-ins in the dining room any longer. If you want to eat with us, please call 332-7357 to sign up.
• The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup.
• Meals will be served in the dining room first, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The curbside meals will then be brought out to the curb following the food service in the dining room.
CaptionCall Phones
Do you struggle to hear or understand what people are saying to you on the phone?
Would it help if you could not only hear, but see what is being said? With a captioning service you can read the conversation right on your phone.
On Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., David Johnson with CaptionCall Phone will be at Buckham West with an information session. CaptionCall is a captioned telephone service that lets people with hearing loss read what the other person is saying. It is a federally funded provision of the Americans with Disabilities Act at no cost to those who qualify. CaptionCall staff provides free phone installation and training.
Hear about the products and learn how you might receive this service. A demo phone will be available so that you can get a hands-on experience. Information session is open to public, free of charge, no preregistration.
Medicare basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Reminders
• Cleaning out your closet? Why not donate your gently used clothing and accessories to Fashions on Central. By doing so, you will be supporting Buckham West. Drop off your donations between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
• If you have questions on your health insurance, you can make an appointment with a health insurance counselor for free.
• Remember that our coffee shop is open every weekday beginning at 9 a.m. Open to the public.