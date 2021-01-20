Recertification for private pesticide applicators will look different this year. For applicators with certifications that expire on March 1, 2021, you have 4 options for recertification. The cost is $75 for each option, so choose the one that works best for you.
1. Take the exam online by going to www.pat.umn.edu and clicking on the “Exams” tab. The manual can be viewed free of charge online. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
2. Take a self-paced online course. This course will take you through educational modules that you can complete at your own pace. Registration is at www.pat.umn.edu under the “Self-paced course” tab. This course must be finished by February 28th, 2021. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
3. Attend a live online workshop. Instead of in-person workshops, this year, we are offering online workshops using Zoom. Pre-register using your email address. Pre-registration can be found by going to www.pat.umn.edu and looking under the “Live online workshop” tab. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
All workshops have limited capacity, so be sure to pre-register soon. If you attend with someone else, each individual will have to pre-register using their own email address. Be sure to have your certification card and number ready prior to attendance. You will need a working webcam, speaker, and microphone to interact with the presenters. You will be required to join the meeting on time, stay for the entire meeting, and respond to at least 80% of the questions during the workshop to be counted as present for recertification.
Workshops are divided out by region. Rice and Steele Counties are considered part of the South East — South Central region. Dates for the South East — South Central region workshops are:
• Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
There are additional times and dates available with different regional focuses.
4. Take the written exam, which is available at the Rice and Steele County Extension offices. The 19th edition study manual is the current reference for the exam. The 19th edition has been in use since around 2011-2012, so you may already have the most current version of the manual. The manual can also be found free of charge online at www.pat.umn.edu under the “Study manual” tab. Mail your $75 check along with your test answer sheet in the envelope provided.
Please call your local Extension office prior to stopping by for test materials. Call the Rice County office at 507-332-6109 or the Steele County office at 507-444-7685.
If you are a new applicator or your certification has lapsed, you must take the online or mail-in exam to receive your certification. If you are unable to pick up test materials, mailing is an option. Please contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447 with any questions.