At the time I am writing this, the 2020 election is settled business to the less partisan among us, and we can expect President-elect Biden to be installed on the 20th of January, as stipulated in the laws of this nation.
While many eyes are still focused on the "kabuki dance" theater we call politics, political pundits are already focusing on the real story - which is that once again the vote has apparently been against the wing nuts in both parties. How else to explain that while the Trump-wing lost what initially looked to be a close race - but has turned into a rout, that loss does not seem to have carried down-ballot? In June of 2016 I was talking with fellow Republicans in a DC restaurant about what had happened in 2016. Even President Trump was shocked by his win (and apparently unprepared for that outcome), so we were deconstructing that win. Our waitress, an African-American working in that DC restaurant, having overheard us, felt the need to interject into our conversation her reality. She noted that she had helped Mitt Romney(R) and had voted for Donald Trump.
That provided a hint as to what happened in 2016 and what may be happening this year. Once again the Democrats have been shown that their approach to politics is turning away voters whose blue-collar backgrounds used to make them sure-thing votes for Democrats. The perceived attitude toward those voters was succinctly captured by the use of the word "deplorables" to describe people who did not vote the right way. It cannot help that Biden, during the 2020 campaign, echoed that disdain — he was widely reported to have said that "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black," (on The Breakfast Club, nationally syndicated morning show popular with black millennials).
As a practicing moderate conservative I often comment that I hear President Trump through a conservative filter that automatically translates his off-the-cuff statements (and it feels like all of his pronouncements are off-the-cuff) back to their real meanings — but I always did so with great caution — lest I be called a "Trump-apologist."
Ironically, my ability to do this seems to transfer over to when I hear Democratic politicians make their own gaffes. So while Biden's statement is wrong on so many levels (from grammar to tone) I feel that I understand his intent, so I was not as offended as my conservative Black friends (some of whom are indeed Trump supporters — these are people I would not have access to in Rice County (that I know of), but that I do find through my centrist-conservative activities).
Biden's win (soon to be recognized when the Electoral College makes it official) was no doubt helped by the anti-Trump vote that was much more about personality than policy. While President Trump apparently has no discernible policy basis for his actions, the rest of the Republican party does — and in the down-ballot races something beside simple reaction to Trump has created a true split over those policies. From some of the reporting I hear it was all about the rejection of feminism (Clinton-Trump, 2016), or racism (Biden having served with our first President of color, or rejection of labels (I'm told the Latinx label is offensive to some speakers of Spanish).
I cannot guarantee that any of this contributes to an explanation but it does give me some additional filters as I watch our political process weave its way through the swamp we keep hoping to drain. If asked, I will recommend that the Republicans continue to provide a safe home for minorities who are tired of the condescension that seems to be behind the headlines — a condescension that I'm sure is felt by many of the people who are crossing the political divide to cast votes with those other deplorables. Just as in 2016 — they are not voting for, but rather against. Luckily, Trump has been such a divisive character that it appears that a lot of voters just could not fully jump that divide, but they may have hedged their bets by splitting their down-ticket votes to help ensure that the theater we call politics will continue to entertain us.