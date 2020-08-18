Caregiver Support Group resumes
The purpose of Buckham West’s Caregiver Support Group is to allow family caregivers to be together in a caring and understanding environment, to learn the skills of caregiving and of self-care and to discover that he/she is not alone in their feelings and situation. If you or someone you know is currently helping an adult family member or friend with activities of daily living, this group may be for you!
The support group is a place to go to ask questions and get straight answers from people who have been there. Within the group, caregivers share ideas and learn creative and caring problem-solving techniques. The group reminds us that laughter, taking care of ourselves, and planning for the future is essential for our well-being and that of our loved one.
Meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourt Tuesday of the month 5:30 to 7 p.m. and we ask you to register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
Senior LinkAge Line
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and remains open even during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also look for them on their website mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
With a single call to 1-800-333-2433 you will get assistance with looking at your situation to determine what service might be helpful. Senior Linkage Line not only helps connect you to services in your community, it provides personal assistance to help you get the information and help you need. The Senior LinkAge Line has expertise in the areas of:
• Medicare
• Prescription Drug Expense assistance
• Health Insurance Counseling
• Forms assistance, including help applying for Medical Assistance and Medicare options
• Long-term Care Insurance
• Caregiver planning and support
• Grandparents raising Grandchildren
The Senior LinkAge Line provides you with the information to help you make good decisions and can connect you with:
• Financial and Legal Assistance
• Home Care, Housekeeping and Chore services
• Long-term Care Ombudsman
• Meal Delivery and Nutrition
• Transportation
Fashions on Central News
Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is now open for shopping. The store hours have been modified and we are now Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with shopping, we are also accepting donations again. In order to mitigate safety concerns during the pandemic, the following donation guidelines have been put in place:
• Donations are accepted exclusively on Mondays and only by appointment. Please make your appointment by calling the store at 334-9242 during open store hours.
• A maximum of two bags/boxes of clothes will be accepted at a time and only wearable items will be accepted.
• Plan on giving your name and phone number when you make your donation.
Reminders:
• Because of a mandatory kitchen staff meeting, there will be no curbside meal available today, Wednesday, Aug. 19.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the August menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.
• There are also many exercise classes that are being offered through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. These include several classes in our fitness studio and also in the pool. There are class size limits though, so call them at 334-2064 to reserve a spot.