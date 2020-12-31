We made it though the elections!
That’s something to be happy about. It was an election that sought moderation. Joe Biden, the moderate, will be a president having to work with a divided legislative branch. A similar result in the Minnesota legislature. These results will demand compromise in order for anything to get done, and what a to-do list we have.
On top of old unresolved issues, we will eventually have a post-pandemic re-do. Economic and social upheavals, such as where people live and work, which occupations will ascend and which will decline, which real estate holdings are the winners and losers, how education and healthcare are delivered, and others known and unknown. Upheavals! We’ll be adjusting to new realities.
The old unresolved issues include mitigating climate change and rebuilding infrastructure, among others. To quote Henry Paulsen, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, “State-of-the-art infrastructure is essential to economic competitiveness.”
Then we have income inequality. Over the past 50 years take-home income has exploded for those at the top while barely budging for the bottom half of workers. And generational income inequality is real. Millennials and Gen X and Y are saddled with very high costs of housing, health care, and higher education. According to David Brooks, writing in the Atlantic, “By the time the baby boomers hit a median age of 35, their generation owned 21 percent of the nation’s wealth. As of last year, Millennials, who will hit an average age of 35 in three years, owned just 3.2 percent of the nation’s wealth.
Ronald Reagan famously said “Government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem.” We need to reexamine this statement. There are no other institutions large enough to address these systemic issues.
We are living in radically changed circumstances. Let’s tone down the rhetoric, find new ways to talk to and work with each other, disagree without being disagreeable, and hold our elected leaders feet to the fire. Hyper-partisanship is not getting the job done. No one on the right or the left should want that.
Reagan also said in a 1982 speech, “No, democracy is not a fragile flower; still, it needs cultivating.”
Let’s all work on cultivating our democracy.