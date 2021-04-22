We look at the start of each new year as a new beginning and a fresh start. We may write down a goal for the new year and we hope that we are still working on that goal by the end of January. April is also a new beginning for each of us.
In April, we continue to gain three to four minutes of precious daylight each day. We have three more hours of daylight then we had at the winter solstice. I have been an early morning walker for over 40 years. During the winter when it is very quiet outside, the only sound I hear is my feet on the snow and ice as I move myself forward. Birds are chirping in March but in April an entire choir of birds are singing. They all sound happy. It makes me smile and feel good to be outside walking and breathing in the fresh air of spring.
In April the snow disappears. We see the first daffodils, crocus, and hyacinth. Some people have the courage to put out bowls of pansies in early April. It is good for our spirit and our soul to see the small shoots of green coming up through the ground. The process of flowers blooming begins. Trees begin to show bud too. It seems some trees turn green overnight.
I enjoy feeding birds all year. In April, the birds that left us for the winter start to return to our yards. I love the cardinals and chickadees all year, but I know it is spring when I start to see robins, hummingbirds and orioles show up at my feeders. They must shake their heads and wonder how we can be here all winter with the cardinals and the chickadees.
This spring is truly a new beginning for me. I have already retired two times. This June, I will retire for the third and final time as a school principal. It has been 35 years of joy serving as a principal. I hope to volunteer in some capacity. My dream is to serve as a greeter or server helping youth and/or senior citizens in some way.
I encourage you to stop and listen when you are outside this month. You will see and hear the sounds of nature as birds are singing, flowers are starting to bloom, and trees are getting ready to open up and “leaf out” by early May. I know that April weather can be fickle, and we could even still have some snow. As nature has its new beginning, make sure you have a new beginning too. If your New Year’s resolution has already faded, set a new resolution in April.
Make sure you include more time to drink good coffee, more time to walk and ride bike and more time to hold the hand of someone you love in your new beginning resolution of April.