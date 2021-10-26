Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Having pain in your hand, wrist or elbow?
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. when Dr. Thomas Kaiser, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at the Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic of Faribault will discuss hand, wrist and elbow pain. At this free information session, you will learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for the most common conditions of the hand, wrist or elbow.
Dr. Kaiser provides local treatment to patients with these common problems including arthritis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fractures. He offers a wide variety of orthopedic services, individualized treatment that maximizes relief and minimizes risk to you can continue doing the things you enjoy.
To reserve a spot, call Buckham West. Masks and social distancing are required for this presentation.
Donations now accepted
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 27 and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are now actively soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. These donations will then be priced, displayed and sold at the Shoppe. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Hand crafted items for home or personal use
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants which can be added to theme baskets
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Felt flowers make and take
Tap in to your creative side and make flowers from felt! You will create three felt flowers.
You choose if you want to put them on a stick to use in a house plant, make as a magnet, or design it as a pin to be worn on your coat or hat. These could also be used as a gift wrap decoration, added to a headband, or on a stick to decorate a birthday cupcake!
Class instructor will be Paula Wadekamper. The class is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. We ask you to preregister by calling Buckham West. Fee: $7 includes all supplies and instruction to make three flowers.
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.: Dwight D Eisenhower’s Presidential Library and Museum
From 1953-1961 Dwight D Eisenhower served two terms as president of the United States; brought armistice to Korean War; promoted Atoms for Peace and dealt with crises in Lebanon, Suez, Berlin and Hungary. Join us at the Presidential Library and Museum as we discover more about our 34th president.
• Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.: National Museum of the Pacific War
In honor of Veterans Day, we will take a return visit to the National Museum of the Pacific War. This is always a favorite live tour! Come and experience key events, numerous artifacts and hear more stories of those that served in the Pacific or the Home Front during World War II. Staff members will take you an island hoping journey from Pearl Harbor to the surrender of Japan as they move through the George H.W. Bush Gallery.
Membership incentive ends this week
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are running a special Membership Drive which ends on Oct. 30. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last three months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Reminders
• Bunco will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. No sign up needed. Members only.
• Interested in playing cribbage? We have added it to our list of games being played at Buckham West. Join us every Thursday at 1 p.m. No registration required, members only.
• If you need something new to wear for winter, check out Fashions on Central. They have a wide variety of clothing for men and women. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Senior Linkage Line will not be doing any in-person Health Insurance Counseling appointments during the 2021 Open Enrollment period. If you are planning on making changes on your insurance during Open Enrollment, you are encouraged to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.