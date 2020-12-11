Christmas 2020. I cannot in my wildest imagination fathom what these days before the holiday will bring. It terrifies me and it breaks my heart. I am both uncertain and certain — uncertain of what is to come, but certain that it will be deadly, painful and heart-rending.
This pandemic does not pick and choose its victims. It rides roughshod, like a juggernaut, mowing down all those in its path. There is no selection process, no stopping to empathize or grant pardons from its brutality. It simply moves forward unchecked. Unchecked because of our inadequate, thoughtless response to the dangers of this horror stalking us.
The deepest sadness of this saddest of stories is — it didn’t have to be this way. We have been trapped in the maddest of worlds—a Trump-driven, lie-ridden, irresponsible response to the danger that is COVID-19.
There could have been an easy answer to the question of: how can we slow the transmission of this pandemic? The answer, the simple answer is and was—just wear masks. With masks, we guard others from our potential harm to them and from their harm to us. It’s scientific. It’s basic. If it rains, we use an umbrella. Why, with this pandemic, don’t we use masks?
The why is this saddest part of the story. The truth is that Donald Trump and his Republican sycophants used wearing masks as a political tool to suggest that Democrats want to take people's freedom by asking them to mask up. So, what would have been an effective and simple response to help slow the crisis became instead both a catch phrase to engender anger and an accusation to level against others. Truly a killer combination.
And kill it has. To the tune of hundreds of thousands. Killing some of the weakest among us, and sometimes, unexpectedly, those who seemed strong. It has also been killing the spirit of those closest to the disease’s horrors. Our caregivers, who care for those we love as they watch many among us take no precautions, guaranteeing these caregivers months more of heart-rending work, worry, and ultimately, danger — to themselves, their coworkers and those they love. All while they tend those we love. We are risking their lives with our selfish choices.
It must stop. It simply must stop. Just wear the masks. when it comes to human life, can’t we take that simple step? I am absolutely certain of one other thing. If you asked any health care worker what they want for Christmas, I can guarantee you what they’ll say. Please, please, for the safety of us all, wear masks.