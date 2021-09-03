This is a big question! 4-H is a successful program because of support that comes in different forms: people, money and belief in what 4-H does. Let’s start with one of the base reasons that 4-H can happen. It comes from our county commissioners and eventually, the County Extension Committees within the counties. Without the support of our county, 4-H programming as we know it wouldn’t be possible. This allows staff to be hired and leads to other possibilities.
As with the majority of other organizations, people power plays a key role. In 4-H, our volunteers are critical. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer all of the opportunities that come to our members. They take on tasks that include various time commitments, some are at the front of the line leading while others do work behind the scenes. No matter what they are doing, we appreciate them and need them! People power is supplied from our youth. Through the years, they are developing their leadership skills and many of them get to a point where they are putting those skills into play to make things happen.
We also need to recognize all the people who are not labeled as a 4-H member, volunteer, or staff. The community members are important to our success as well. This may come in the form of customers at our food stand and malt stand at the fair, business owners and others with a passion who enjoy sharing their knowledge with youth; our fairboard; other organizations who want to partner with 4-H; alumni who want younger generations to have a quality experience like they did. I’m sure I’ve missed groups of people but as you can see, the support we receive comes from so many!
Like everything else, there is a financial component that leads to success. Our 4-H clubs and county participate in fundraisers to help keep expenses more affordable for families. At the county level, we are very appreciative of those who contribute to our annual ribbon auction that happens during fair week, award and contest sponsors, memorials given to 4-H when there is a loss of a loved one, and other general donations. Sometimes it’s the leaders spending their personal dollars to help make things happen.
Overall, we are very fortunate to have people who believe in 4-H because they have personally experienced or have seen the positive outcome when working with youth and young adults. Because of the people who share their time in one way or another, and those who contribute to our financial well being, we continue to offer a variety of opportunities for our young people to explore. With that being said, thank you to everyone who supports 4-H and those involved with this organization.
If you would like more information on how you can support 4-H, please contact the Rice County Extension office at 507-332-6109 or you can email me at chadw021@umn.edu