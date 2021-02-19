As you are hunkered down inside during this cold weather, consider joining Extension for some crops programming. We have several options for getting crops-related information in the coming days. Tune in on the radio or join a Zoom webinar.
First, University of Minnesota Extension, KDHL Radio and KRFO Radio are hosting the annual Rice and Steele County Crops Day program on the radio this year! Crop producers and ag stakeholders in Rice and Steele counties should tune in to frequency 920 AM to hear from ag broadcaster Jerry Groskreutz, Extension Educator, Claire LaCanne, and several Extension Crops Specialists. Listen in on KDHL’s AM Minnesota from 9:30-10 a.m. Feb. 23-26.
Following each radio program, you can access the recordings on KDHL Radio’s website at: kdhlradio.com. If you listen in, fill out the event survey to be entered in a prize drawing. The drawing winner will receive a University of Minnesota hat and a gift card to Cash Wise Foods. The survey will be posted on KDHL’s website, kdhlradio.com and Rice County Extension’s website, extension.umn.edu/local/rice.
You also have the opportunity to join in on one of the two webinars about becoming Ag Water Quality Certified through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, hosted by the Cannon River Ag Collaborative. The Cannon River Ag Collaborative is a partnership of several organizations including University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District, Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District, Compeer Financial, The Cannon River Watershed Partnership, and several other partners.
This webinar will cover how to get certified, as well as the unique benefits and opportunities with the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification program. Hear from local water quality certified crop farmers and Minnesota Department of Agriculture program staff. We are hosting two of these free webinars and pre-registration is required to get the webinar link. Join noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, register at: z.umn.edu/WaterQualityTues or from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 register at z.umn.edu/WaterQualityThurs.
Additionally, a webinar will be hosted by University of Minnesota Extension, for corn and soybean growers from 8:45-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2. The topics are tailored to Rice and Dakota counties, but residents in surrounding counties are welcome to join. Topics will include University-researched crop marketing strategies, insect management information, weed and disease management strategies, and nutrient management updates.
There is no fee to attend this event, but pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Register at z.umn.edu/DakotaRiceCrops. The session will be recorded and shared with registrants following the event. We’d like to thank the Dakota and Rice County Corn Growers for their support of this event.